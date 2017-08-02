PHUKET: The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command carried out a sea-rescue exercise off Cape Panwa yesterday (Aug 1), simulating the recovery of people involved in various marine accidents.

Wednesday 2 August 2017, 12:45PM

The exercise was led by Rear Admiral Jaroenphon Khumrasee, Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Naval Third Area Command.

Joining him was the Director of the Naval Operations office, Capt Phuchong Rodnikorn.

Also involved in the exercise were officials from the Phuket Marine Police, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Phuket Office, Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers and emergency rescue teams from Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The aim of the exercise was to ensure clear lines of communication and boundaries of responsibility are set for all organisations who become involved in search and rescue efforts should a real incident arise, noted a Royal Thai Navy release marking the exercise.

The exercise was separated into two parts.

The first rescue simulation recovered victims from the water and brought them ashore in a dinghy and transferred them to an ambulance waiting nearby, ready to rush them to hospital.

The second rescue simulation recovered victims from the water and had them airlifted to safety by a helicopter.