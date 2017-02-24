PHUKET: A 96-year-old Thai man was found at his home in Thalang last night. His wife believes that health issues finally got too much for the man.

Friday 24 February 2017, 10:41AM

Police inspect the house in Thepkrasattri where the man was found hanged. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 11pm yesterday (Feb 23), Capt Chatree Choowichein of the Thalang Police was informed by an official from Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (OrBorJor), Mr Sakchay Chaowai, that one of his neighbours had hanged himself at a house on Moo 5, Baan Muang Mai in Thepkrasattri.

When police arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm rescue workers they found Mr Pracha Kruaphanit, 96, hanged with a white nylon rope.

“We believed he died not more than half an hour prior to our arrival,” Capt Chatree said.

Mr Pracha’s wife, Ms Waraporn Kruaphanit, 90, told police, “My nieces and I live in the front part of the house and my husband lived in the back. I believe that my husband had stress due to his illnesses.

“He just came out from Vachira Phuket Hospital yesterday after being admitted for six days,” she said.

“I think he must have hanged himself as he was stressed about his health issues,” she added,

“We have no doubt that he committed suicide,” Capt Chatree said.