PHUKET: A 78-year-old Thai man died upon arrival at Thalang Hospital this morning (Jan 18) after being involved in a hit-and-run incident in Srisoonthorn.

Wednesday 18 January 2017, 11:25AM

Rescue workers attend to the man before taking him to Thalang Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 6am today, Thalang Police received information of an accident in front of the Srisoonthorn Temple on Thapkasattri Rd northbound.

Capt Chatree Choowichein together with Srisoonthorn and Kusoldham rescue workers arrived at the scene to find an unresponsive man lying in the road.

The man was taken to Thalang Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Capt Chatree later confirmed that the man was named Mr Sangoab Sukkeaw, 78.

Locals who saw the incident told police that Mr Sangoab was crossing the road when he was hit by a pickup truck of an unknown make or colour.

The pickup truck then quickly left the scene heading towards Baan Lipon.

Police are currently trying to trace the driver of the pickup so that they can be brought in to face legal action.