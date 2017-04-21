PHUKET: A 53-year-old Thai man was found dead inside a property in Mai Khao this morning after allegedly committing suicide by shooting himself in the head with a shotgun.

Friday 21 April 2017, 03:15PM

Police inspect the scene of the alleged suicide. Photo: GOT Rescue

Col Prawit Suthireunarun, Chief of the Thachatchai Police received a report earlier today (Apr 21) where it was stated a man been found with a gunshot wound to his head at a house in Moo 3, Mai Khao.

Upon arrival at the scene, the body of the man, Phanit ‘Yi’ Pheuksaprasert, 53, was found lying face up on the ground with blood on the floor and a serious gunshot wound to his head.

Beside the body was a shotgun with a spent cartridge nearby.

“The man’s face was unrecognisable due to the gunshot wound,” said Col Prawit.

“We inspected the house and there were no signs of a struggle or a robbery,” he added.

After speaking to Mr Phanit’s brother and mother, who live nearby, police found that he was a quiet man who often stayed alone because he was afraid of people. He was also suffering from an unknown illness.

“We were told that Mr Phanit was very stressed by his illness and that his family believe he borrowed the gun from his father to shoot himself,” Col Prawit said.

“However, we will investigate further to make sure that this was in fact a case of suicide,” he added.