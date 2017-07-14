PHUKET: A Bangkok man stabbed himself to death in Phuket Town yesterday in a suicide believed to be down to health and money issues.

Friday 14 July 2017, 02:06PM

Rescue workes at the scene of the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 4pm yesterday (July 13), Lt Col Sakchai Chunyong of the Phuket City Police received a report of a suicide in a rental room on Takua Pa Rd in Phuket Town.

Lt Col Sakchai, Lt Col Kitthisak Noophueng of the Forensic Police and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the body of 36-year-old Bangkok native Rachai “Gain” Chantaramanee lying on the floor.

A knife was still in the man’s right hand and there was stab wounds to the left side of his chest.

Lt Col Sakchai said, “Mr Rachai died not less than three hours before we arrived. There were no signs of a struggle found inside his room. His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.”

A friend of the deceased, Mr Kritthiphong Wongwan, 38, told police that Mr Rachai had suffrered from an illness which affected his muscles and that he always suffered headaches.

“He always told me that he to wanted to die and commit suicide,” Mr Kritthiphong told police.

“Yesterday morning Mr Rachai told me that he had aches and pains on his body. I massaged him for two hours. In the early afternoon I came back and found that he had stabbed himself with the knife.

“I have known him since he had a shop on Patong Beach, but he had problems with his health and money so he moved and lived alone in Phuket Town since earlier this month.

“I took pity on him so always made sure I visited him,” Mr Kritthiphong added.

Lt Col Sakchai said “We are investigating the incident.”

If you know of someone in need of help... There is a "One Stop Crisis Centre" at each government hospital on the island that can help people cope with emotional distress, or Thai speakers can call the 1300 help hotline.