PHUKET: Thalang Police arrested a 36-year-old Thai man early yesterday morning (Dec 12) after he set fire to an electricity pylon in Pa Khlok.

Tuesday 13 December 2016, 11:30AM

Mr Raliek Seapsod, 36, (right) is questioned by police at Thalang Police Station. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Anugoon Noogate, an inspector from Thalang Police Station, was called to investigate an incident where a man had set fire to an electricity pylon in front of the Sin Sunthon Bamrung School in Pa Khlok.

Lt Col Anugoon said, “We discovered that the man, Mr Raliek Seapsod, 36, had set fire to electricity pylons nine times before. We also learned that he was previously jailed for four years after being found in possession of about 350 methamphetamine pills (ya bah).

“At the scene of the latest incident officers found a lighter, tyre, bamboo pole, T-shirt and and his motorbike,” Lt Col Anugoon said.

“Locals told us that this is not the first time Raliek has set fire to electricity pylons, according to them, he has done it about nine times,” he added.

After being taken to Thalang Police Station Raliek was found to be under the influence of an unknown substance which may have caused his unusual behaviour.

Raliek has now been charged with destroying government assets, and police will continue to question him to find the true motive of his actions.