Thai man, 24, in ICU following Phuket motorbike crash

PHUKET: A 24-year-old Thai man is in a serious condition in Vachira Phuket Hosptal’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following a motorbike accident in Wichit yesterday afternoon.

Yutthawat Lekmak

Saturday 11 February 2017, 02:36PM

Lt Patchree Wongbhut of the Wichit Police was informed of an accident at 12:30pm yesterday (Feb 10) where it was reported that a motorbike and car had been involved in an accident close to Makro on Wichit Songkram Rd.

Police arrived at the scene to find a large crowd of residents gathered on the road. Close by was a wrecked MC motorbike, badly damaged blue Honda Civic and a Thai man who had sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the motorbike had serious injuries, we later learned that his name was Phuwanat Tonnon, 24, and that he had a broken left arm and leg,” Lt Patchree said. “Nobody in the car was injured,” he added.

Mr Phuwanat was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and he is now in the ICU of Vachira Phuket Hospital,” he said.

Lt Patchree said that the investigation into the accident is still ongoing and it is not yet known who or what caused the accident and whether charges will be pressed against either party involved. 

 

 
CaptainJack | 11 February 2017 - 16:06:13

There's a small side road right there where people routinley try to turn right across 4 lanes of main road traffic. I suspect that's the case here. Again!

From the damage to the car I'm guessing the motorbike came out of the side road and the car hit him side on. Speeding? It was in the right hand lane on a main road. That's where fast moving traffic is. If you're in the overtaking lane and a motorbike cuts across you from the right... well, you haven't caused the collision have you.

Kurt | 11 February 2017 - 15:39:53

Well, charges at least must filed against one of the parties.
Seeing the PN photos at least 1 party was speeding, and head to head gives room for thinking about ghost riding.

Warning for tourists, Phuket roads become more unsafe by the day. Be careful.
Before you know you are involved in a accident and can not leave Thailand for a long time.
( see the jet ski accident of a a Australian couple.)
Thai Phuket police takes you down the drain with 7.5 hours interrogation to make you confess quilt, even when there is no quilt.
Only as a member of the Phuket taxi mafia you walk away with a 400 thb fine.
Be warned!

