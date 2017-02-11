PHUKET: A 24-year-old Thai man is in a serious condition in Vachira Phuket Hosptal’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following a motorbike accident in Wichit yesterday afternoon.

Saturday 11 February 2017, 02:36PM

Lt Patchree Wongbhut of the Wichit Police was informed of an accident at 12:30pm yesterday (Feb 10) where it was reported that a motorbike and car had been involved in an accident close to Makro on Wichit Songkram Rd.

Police arrived at the scene to find a large crowd of residents gathered on the road. Close by was a wrecked MC motorbike, badly damaged blue Honda Civic and a Thai man who had sustained serious injuries.

“The driver of the motorbike had serious injuries, we later learned that his name was Phuwanat Tonnon, 24, and that he had a broken left arm and leg,” Lt Patchree said. “Nobody in the car was injured,” he added.

“Mr Phuwanat was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and he is now in the ICU of Vachira Phuket Hospital,” he said.

Lt Patchree said that the investigation into the accident is still ongoing and it is not yet known who or what caused the accident and whether charges will be pressed against either party involved.