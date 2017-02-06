PHUKET: Police are currently looking for a man and woman who took part in a drive-by shooting in Thalang at midnight on Saturday leaving an 18-year-old man fighting for his life.

Monday 6 February 2017, 10:52AM

Friends of the victim give information to police at Thalang Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Sanit Nookong from the Thalang Police received information from staff at Thalang Hospital at midnight on Saturday (Feb 5) where it was reported that an 18-year-old man, named as Anorak Nakponkeaw, had been shot and was receiving treatment at the hospital.

Hospital staff advised Lt Col Sanit that Mr Anorak had been shot once in his lung and was in a serious condition.

An unnamed 14-year-old boy who was with Mr Anorak at the time of the shooting said, “I was driving away from the Boo Seng Tong Shrine where Mr Anutrak and I had been for a Chinese ceremony.

“When we approached the Thung Thong ice factory at Moo 1, Thepkrasattri Rd a blue Honda PCX motorbike with male driver and female passenger approached us. The driver pulled out a gun and shot Anutrak once. They then sped away on the motorbike,” he said.

Lt Col Sanit said, “I think Mr Anutrak has some issue with the shooter. However, I am following up on this incident to find out who the suspects are and to bring them in to face legal action.”