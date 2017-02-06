Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thai man, 18, in serious condition following Phuket drive-by shooting

PHUKET: Police are currently looking for a man and woman who took part in a drive-by shooting in Thalang at midnight on Saturday leaving an 18-year-old man fighting for his life.

crime, culture, police, violence, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 6 February 2017, 10:52AM

Friends of the victim give information to police at Thalang Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Friends of the victim give information to police at Thalang Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Sanit Nookong from the Thalang Police received information from staff at Thalang Hospital at midnight on Saturday (Feb 5) where it was reported that an 18-year-old man, named as Anorak Nakponkeaw, had been shot and was receiving treatment at the hospital.

Hospital staff advised Lt Col Sanit that Mr Anorak had been shot once in his lung and was in a serious condition.

An unnamed 14-year-old boy who was with Mr Anorak at the time of the shooting said, “I was driving away from the Boo Seng Tong Shrine where Mr Anutrak and I had been for a Chinese ceremony.

“When we approached the Thung Thong ice factory at Moo 1, Thepkrasattri Rd a blue Honda PCX motorbike with male driver and female passenger approached us. The driver pulled out a gun and shot Anutrak once. They then sped away on the motorbike,” he said.

Lt Col Sanit said, “I think Mr Anutrak has some issue with the shooter. However, I am following up on this incident to find out who the suspects are and to bring them in to face legal action.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

BenPendejo | 06 February 2017 - 11:58:55

So the very astute Lt Col Sanit said, “I think Mr Anutrak has some issue with the shooter..."  Freekin genius!  And here I was thinking it was just a friendly little pop in the chest.  Silly me.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Australian woman dead after colliding with husband's jetski at Kata Beach

@Capt B. Incorrect. You need a second class helmsman's license....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Corruption – Rotten to the core

We don't need Eva Joly here as there is no corruption on Phuket. Inspector Jacques Clouseau would be the obvious choice to lead any investigation ...(Read More)

Australian woman dead after colliding with husband's jetski at Kata Beach

I was there at that very moment when she and her partner arrived at Kata Beach. my heart goes out to the deceased, her partner and all the people who...(Read More)

Phuket man dead as tyre blowout slams pickup truck into power pole

Could have been drunk as a skunk at 4:30am and/or speeding probably more likely so lost control even if the tyre popped but any lame excuse will do as...(Read More)

Australian woman dead after colliding with husband's jetski at Kata Beach

In Thailand it is law that the person operating the Personal Water Craft must have a Thai Captain's Certificate or internationally recognized Capt...(Read More)

It’s okay to have a beer on the beach, says Patong police chief

People can go to Surin or Laem Sing where you can do anything you want. The laws do not apply up here... except sometimes...but usually not. I think...(Read More)

It’s okay to have a beer on the beach, says Patong police chief

Yes you can drink beer on the beach, But this greedy vendors are NOT a Law to sell beer or food or nothing on the beach in Thailand, and I am very ver...(Read More)

Thai man, 18, in serious condition following Phuket drive-by shooting

So the very astute Lt Col Sanit said, “I think Mr Anutrak has some issue with the shooter..." Freekin genius! And here I was thinking it was ...(Read More)

Australian woman dead after colliding with husband's jetski at Kata Beach

As much as all of us farang care about this senseless death and waste of life, we still need to face the fact that the jetski thug mafia is in charge ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Corruption – Rotten to the core

Bring in Eva Joly from Norway, the biggest Corruption hunter in the world. But I think the PM are NOT int of that, but she clean up in many Country an...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.