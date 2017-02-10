Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thai Army targets car, bike rentals hijacking Phuket beach parking spaces

PHUKET: The deputy commander of the Royal Thai Army’s main base in Southern Thailand has fired a warning shot at car and motorbike rental operators hijacking public parking areas at Phuket beaches.

The Phuket News

Friday 10 February 2017, 06:07PM

Maj Gen Pornsak Poonsawat, Deputy Commander of the Army Region 4 base in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, which is responsible for all of Southern Thailand, inspected Patong Beach yesterday afternoon (Feb 9) with Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup.

“Rental vehicle operators and taxi drivers must park somewhere else. Lots of tourists visit Patong Beach, especially during the (tourism) high season. We need to take of of their needs,” Gen Pornsak said.

“The car park spaces are for the public, not for private business,” he added.

Gen Pornsak suggested setting up parking specifically for taxis and car and motorbike rentals and charging them fees for using them.

“Meanwhile, we have yellow lines and signs marking which areas are for public parking. If anyone breaks the rules, they must be caught – and the Phuket Provincial Office must be held responsible for taking action against those who break the rules,” he said.

Explaining the brown sea water immediately off Patong Beach 50 metres to the south of Bangla Rd, while tourists walked along the sand but not in the water, Ms Chalermluck said, “That is from a plankton bloom as there is too much nitrogen and phosphorus in the sea water.

“We believe the elevated levels of phosphate came from water discharged by washing machines that has found its way into the bay,” Mayor Chalermluck added.

“We will talk with laundry operators and tell them that they must discharge their wastewater into the municipal drains provided.

C and C Marine

“We are also thinking about growing hyacinth in Klong Pak Bang to absorb nitrogen. However we need to check first if the water in the area is suitable to grow it or not,” she added.

Klong Pak Bang is Patong’s only public waterway. It starts from the base of the foothills at the north end of the town near Wat Patong and winds its way through Patong to empty into the bay at the southern end of the beach.

However, water hyacinth grows naturally in every canal in the country. It is a weed that grows so quickly that other municipalities throughout Thailand – and as close to Patong as Phuket Town – have to regularly remove it to allow water flow.

For some reason Ms Chalermluck has yet to explain, water hyacinth will not grown in Klong Pak Bang.

Meanwhile, Nattakrit Polapetch, a technical specialist at the Phuket Provincial Natural Resources and Environment Office said, “Plankton blooms do not happen very often and will dissipate after one or two weeks.

“However, plankton blooms may return if the water contains high levels of organic matter, so the best solution to this problem is counter it with a water-treatment facility,” he added.

– Benyada Sungyai

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Farangswed | 10 February 2017 - 18:40:34

Wery good work &  if you not tell police U coming to Patong & make razzia   maybe you can catch more 
I See police go & warn people before the razzia. :'(

& ask also why only 2 place of traffic lights in Use.?? 
I think tourist want to have traffic lights so they can feel little more safe then crossing 

Good work continues I wish

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket street racer slams into parked pickup

The going rate for a Thai who causes a accident or crash is 400 baht. Significantly higher for foreigners....(Read More)

Thai Army targets car, bike rentals hijacking Phuket beach parking spaces

Wery good work & if you not tell police U coming to Patong & make razzia maybe you can catch more I See police go & warn people befor...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash

Good to see. An excellent common sense way of resolving conflicts as opposed to western methods. All kudos to Thailand. ...(Read More)

Phuket street racer slams into parked pickup

Sounds as though he was an official or celebrity...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash

Could have fined the Taxi Driver THB 1000? For driving recklessly & at high speed? He could not control his car & was a risk to other road use...(Read More)

Phuket jet-ski crash: Aussie tourist Keating pleads guilty, reduced sentence, expedited trial likely

If it involves 2 Thai's, its called an accident and most probably will result in a 400 baht fine. If it involves foreigners, its an opportunity...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash

A taxi driver causes an accident in Phuket? I don't believe it! 400 baht fine? I was forced to pay 20 times that much to the police and never e...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash

Stupid. They shouldn't even report things like this, because it just makes Thailand look ridiculously foolish....which it is. They fine this ign...(Read More)

Phuket flyovers to stay, says national Ombudsman

Fact is: Several building owners close to Chalong circle must sell their shops/buildings/businesses for this underpass thing. They just keep their ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash

Do we see the difference of 'law enforcement' between the case of this thai taxi driver, and the case of the Australian mr Keating, who collid...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.