PHUKET: Thai Airways has refused to comment on a flight from Phuket to Bangkok being cancelled after loud bangs were reported coming from one of the plane’s engines while accelerating for takeoff from Phuket International Airport on Tuesday night (Nov 29).

Thursday 1 December 2016, 09:41AM

The Thai Airways takeoff from Phuket was aborted after loud bangs reportedly came from one of the aircraft’s engines. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The aircraft, an Airbus A330-300 with registration HS-TEJ, was performing flight TG-206 from Phuket to Bangkok, reported global aviation safety website The Aviation Herald. (Click here.)

The aircraft “was accelerating for takeoff from runway 09 when the crew rejected takeoff after the right hand engine (PW4168) emitted a loud bang” said the report.

“Ground observers reported there had been a huge bang, the aircraft shuddered, the aircraft began to slow when two more bangs occurred from the right hand engine,” the report added.

A representative of Airports of Thailand (AoT), which operates Phuket International Airport, told The Phuket News, “We were alerted to an incident at 11:20pm that the Airbus was having a technical problem and unable to take off. No injuries were reported.

“The plane returned to the apron and unloaded passengers to another plane to their destination,” said the representative, who asked not to be named.

“We provided a space for the Airbus and it will remain here until it is inspected. For other details of the incident, including the damages, please contact Thai Airways,” he said.

However, staff at the Thai Airways office at Phuket Airport declined to comment and referred enquiries to their Bangkok office.

The Thai Airways main office in Bangkok also declined to comment on the incident.