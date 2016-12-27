Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Teen charged as cops snare ‘cyber warriors’

BANGKOK: A 19-year-old man arrested in connection with a series of cyber attacks in protest of the controversial computer crime law has been charged while several others have been detained for questioning.

crime, drugs, military, police, technology,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 27 December 2016, 09:22AM

Police and the army charge that Natdanai Khongdee, 19, (2nd from left) is involved in the recent website vandalism over ‘OpSingleGateway’. He was presented at a press conference on Monday by national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda (seated, centre) and other top security officials. Photo: JS100
Police and the army charge that Natdanai Khongdee, 19, (2nd from left) is involved in the recent website vandalism over ‘OpSingleGateway’. He was presented at a press conference on Monday by national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda (seated, centre) and other top security officials. Photo: JS100

The arrest of the young suspect identified as Natdanai Khongdee was announced yesterday (Dec 26) at a police press conference where Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon told reporters nine people, including Mr Natdanai, were detained for their alleged involvement in the hacking of government websites.

After the amended Computer Crimes Act was approved by the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) on Dec 16, opponents expressed concern it would lead to more extensive online monitoring by the state.

Hard-line critics who believe the amended law would pave the way for a single internet gateway reacted by urging their supporters to launch a wave of cyber attacks last week. However, the government claimed the websites were down temporarily and the attacks caused minimal disruption.

Gen Prawit, also the Defence Minister, said yesterday that authorities were not turning a blind eye to the threat of cyber attacks and more arrests can be expected.

Speaking at the press conference, National Police Chief Chakthip Chaijinda said the suspect was part of the group that allegedly attacked the website of the Royal Thai Police. However, they did not obtain any classified information.

Mr Natdanai was detained by the military and handed over to the Technology Crime Suppression Division, he said. He did not share details regarding the time and place of the arrest.

The young suspect was allegedly in possession of two pistols, a rifle, two gun frames, ammunition, three compressed bars of marijuana and computer sets and accessories when apprehended.

He has also been accused of online gun-dealing.

“The group became active on Dec 17 and every agency concerned was told to join the investigation. The suspect was detained three days later by the military before he was handed over to police,” he said.

Gen Chakthip said Mr Natdanai was knowledgeable about technology since he had dropped out of a technical college in Bangkok’s Khlong Sam Wa district.

Coast Beach Club

The suspect was among those influenced by internet-based opponents of the single gateway idea, said the police chief.

He declined to comment on whether the group had political affiliations or how many others were involved, but he noted most of the people influenced by the group were 17-20 years old.

He insisted Mr Natdanai’s arrest was not made in order to scare off the others, saying the group had two levels among its members – commanding and operating – and those at the commanding level were living both inside and outside the country. He said the court would decide if the suspect would be temporarily released on bail.

Gen Dejnarong Suthicharnbancha, acting Deputy Police Chief, said the police have charged Mr Natdanai for violation of the Computer Crimes Act, illegal possession of guns, illicit drug possession and criminal association. If found guilty he could be jailed for up to 10 years.

However, the Civilians Against Single Gateway Group said on Facebook yesterday that Mr Natdanai was not one of their hackers and he seemed to be a scapegoat of the authorities. It said the operation to attack the state website would continue.

Maj Gen Siripong Timula, chief of the information technology support division attached to the Office of Information and Communication Technology, said the Facebook page of the Civilians Against Single Gateway Group, “Thailand Internet Firewall #opsinglegateway”, is not just a Facebook page, but was used for their operations.

He said the operating level had several sub-groups with different hashtags and police were investigating them. He added Mr Natdanai’s attack on the police website did not do any harm.

Maj Gen Supachet Chokechai, Commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division, said the suspect told police he believed the cyber law was related to a single gateway. A source close to the investigation said yesterday there were more than 10 people at the operating level who have technical knowledge to launch cyber attacks.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports yesterday lodged a complaint with police against the Anonymous group for disrupting the ministry’s website which crashed at 9.30pm last Friday (Dec 23).

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Police ID foreigner found dead off Pattaya

On 20 Dec the police 'believed' the dead foreigner was Russian. On 23 Dec the police identified the victim as being a usa national. Many, ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor repeats warning to illegal hotels: register, or face legal action

Only 424 hotels on Phuket are operating legal? Well, I guess not many thai 'accomodation' owners will run for registering before 21 January. ...(Read More)

Navy orders Patong Beach sun lounges to be removed

Les: After many years of offering easy, logical, low cost solutions to the myriad of Phuket's problems, I've learned that no solution offered ...(Read More)

Girl, 14, suffers minor injuries after pickup plunges into Phuket canal

Where thai learn 'to lose control' of their car? Can you do a training/course for that? How to lose control?...(Read More)

Navy orders Patong Beach sun lounges to be removed

Think about Phuket beaches as 'business', income for airlines, for the transport mafia, for hotels, restaurants, etc. When one like to run ...(Read More)

Girl, 14, suffers minor injuries after pickup plunges into Phuket canal

"She said that when she drove round a badly lit bend she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the canal," and didn't think to SL...(Read More)

Navy orders Patong Beach sun lounges to be removed

I have said many time before, plant trees along the shoreline and have the lounging area in the shade, keeping the main sand beach looking free of any...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Avoiding the Christmas bash

"Indeed, according to most people’s comments on the main travel web boards, they actually enjoy their stay on the island," it is well know...(Read More)

Phuket Prison releases 147 inmates for Christmas under royal pardon

Capacity of Phuket prison is for 800 inmates. Now still 1590 inmates, after the release of 147. Quite a 'cozy' prison. Have prisoners right...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Joe12, most of us less "higher intelligent" beasts, do not "conjure" up a "bag of potatoes" in fact us lesser beings kno...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.