Tee-off on Koh Samui

SAMUI: With the increasing popularity in golf tours, packages and holidays, Thailand is fast becoming the Mecca of Asia’s golfing holiday industry.

Monday 31 October 2011, 03:07PM

With sub-tropical climates and beautifully-manicured courses, Koh Samui makes for the perfect destination to merge an idyllic beachside holiday with a few rounds onone of the island’s five-star golf courses. If you are think about taking in some golf during your stay on Samui, here is the lowdown on your golfing options.

 

Santiburi Samui Country Club in Koh Samui is the only championship 18-hole golf course on the island, stretching along the hills of the northern coastline, offering spectacular elevation changes, from 25 to 180 metres above sea level. Samui, normally recognised for its white sandy beaches and relaxed atmosphere, is blessed to have a course designed to meet international standards.

Santiburi fits in harmoniously with the rolling contour of hills and valleys while blending in perfectly with the beauty of the coconut plantations and the surrounding nature.

The Santiburi golf fairways are carved into tropical mountains and follow hilly contours providing some tricky moments of play and obstacles. Many times, you are forced to drive the ball uphill and the fairways are made more difficult not just by the position of bunkers but also by the natural slant of the mountain, as well as rock-filled valleys, coconut trees, streams and waterfalls.

If you are seeking the best golf course in Samui, the Santiburi Samui Country Club is the best around.

Royal Samui Golf & Country Club is built into a mountainside above Chaweng and Lamai. This classy Samui golf club offers spectacular views of both beaches and the surrounding island. Each hole offers panoramic picture views of adjacent and neighboring holes with many breathtaking drops in elevation.

The club holds little margin for error, so be sure to hit the fairways and greens on approach shots or there could be trouble. The tees, fairways and rough were built using mountain green grass providing high resistance to drought and heavy rains – a first in Thailand.

During your round, the changes in elevation can be confusing so be careful on club selection. Royal Samui is kept in good condition all year round and is enjoyed by all golfers from novice to the experienced. Be sure to experience this course during your holiday stay.

Bophut Hills Golf Club is a nine-hole course situated within close proximity to the major Samui tourist area of Chaweng Beach. Surrounded by luscious coconut trees, the course is 27-par, allowing both high and low handicap golfers to enjoy the layout of this meticulously-pruned course.

The course itself is positioned on a hill with scenic views you can only dream about. The course was first opened in 2006, set over an area of 1,139 metres, ideal for beginners.

Bophut Hills Country Club is a fun packed course, which will provide you with an afternoon of enjoyment. It is well suited for holidaymakers staying in one of the main tourist areas, beginners or groups, both golfers and non-golfers, as well as more serious golfers who would like to fine tune their iron play before heading to one of the championship Koh Samui golf courses.

 

 

 
