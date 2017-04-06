PHUKET: A young Swiss tourist has thanked a Phuket Taxi driver for his honesty and for returning his bag, which he had forgotten as he exited the cab at his hotel in Patong on Tuesday night (April 4).

Swiss national Alexander Roth, 29, thanked taxi driver Jakrapan Chalermwai as his bag was handed back at Phuket Tourist Police headquarters in Phuket Town yesterday.

Mr Roth entered Mr Jakrapan’s taxi at Phuket International Airport, but discovered that he had lost his bag only after he was dropped off at the Bliss South Beach Patong resort, on Thaweewong Rd.

“Not knowing what to do, he called the Tourist Police 1155 and reported his bag missing,” explained Tourist Police Region 5 Commander Col Srisak Kampeerayan, present at the handover yesterday.

“Mr Roth could not remember the license plate of the taxi, so Tourist Police officers put a call out to all taxi drivers to keep a lookout for a bag left behind in the cabs,” he said.

That’s when Mr Jakrapan reported back that he had found the bag.

Mr Roth yesterday examined the bag, which contained cash in baht and other currencies as well as his passport, camera and other personal items, and confirmed nothing was missing.

“I am very glad to get my bag back. Everything is here. I’m sorry for the trouble and for wasting Mr Jakrapan’s time and I thank him for bringing it back,” Mr Roth said.

Tourist Police at the ceremony, and Mr Jakrapan, said they were happy to be of service.