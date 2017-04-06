Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Swiss tourist thanks honest Phuket taxi driver

PHUKET: A young Swiss tourist has thanked a Phuket Taxi driver for his honesty and for returning his bag, which he had forgotten as he exited the cab at his hotel in Patong on Tuesday night (April 4).

tourism, patong, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 6 April 2017, 01:06PM

Swiss national Alexander Roth, 29, thanked taxi driver Jakrapan Chalermwai as his bag was handed back at Phuket Tourist Police headquarters in Phuket Town yesterday.

Mr Roth entered Mr Jakrapan’s taxi at Phuket International Airport, but discovered that he had lost his bag only after he was dropped off at the Bliss South Beach Patong resort, on Thaweewong Rd.

“Not knowing what to do, he called the Tourist Police 1155 and reported his bag missing,” explained Tourist Police Region 5 Commander Col Srisak Kampeerayan, present at the handover yesterday.

“Mr Roth could not remember the license plate of the taxi, so Tourist Police officers put a call out to all taxi drivers to keep a lookout for a bag left behind in the cabs,” he said.

BIS

That’s when Mr Jakrapan reported back that he had found the bag.

Mr Roth yesterday examined the bag, which contained cash in baht and other currencies as well as his passport, camera and other personal items, and confirmed nothing was missing.

“I am very glad to get my bag back. Everything is here. I’m sorry for the trouble and for wasting Mr Jakrapan’s time and I thank him for bringing it back,” Mr Roth said.

Tourist Police at the ceremony, and Mr Jakrapan, said they were happy to be of service.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Buckle up or get fined, warn Phuket Traffic Police

So all the Myanmar construction worker pay 500 bath fine in the morning and in the evening when they are carried from the camp to the construction sit...(Read More)

Phuket Airport in-line security scanners up and running

Yes Rorii, Even when Phuket airport now meet international standards with 'in-line' scanners, they still can use the 'old' X-ray mac...(Read More)

Buckle up or get fined, warn Phuket Traffic Police

So Thai person 0to 500bt fine tourist 5000bt fine. Why not save some time and put up a sign saying tourists not welcome in Phuket ...(Read More)

‘Keep Phuket Clean’ campaign draws thousands to Patong Beach

Oh dear another comment that will not see any action is this one, "They must also clear any sources of health risk". Right, does this incl...(Read More)

Appeal Court clears Red Shirt suspects for deadly gun, bomb attack

How can a government or police inBangkok say it is the Red or Yellow or Blue or Black as the melting of this bomb? I do not know how many parties the...(Read More)

Phuket beach businesses cleared under guise of ‘Keep Phuket Clean’ campaign

Is Surin Beach still a 'war zone' too? Actually this month suppose to be the opening of that nice Surin Beach Park ( announced last year with...(Read More)

Prawit calls for midnight revelry halt

On Phuket: Songkran has to stop at midnight? Use water sparingly? No large water guns, no alcohol, no skimpy clothes, no powder? hahaha. Sales o...(Read More)

Buckle up or get fined, warn Phuket Traffic Police

The obvious question that will come up here is "what about people in the back of pick-up trucks" and the answer is (as is being discussed wi...(Read More)

Buckle up or get fined, warn Phuket Traffic Police

Fine, fines, fines. Just good for a laugh. The fine system is hopeless outdated, if not called 'pre historic'. Fines only work when they are...(Read More)

Buckle up or get fined, warn Phuket Traffic Police

It's not the seatbelts that should be the issue, people die whether they wear them or not, granted they can save lives, they can also trap someone...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.