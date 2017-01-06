Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Swiss man, 79, missing in Phuket, found exhausted, disoriented 20km from home

PHUKET: Peter Meier, a 79-year-old Swiss national who was reported missing in Karon two days ago, has been found alive but exhausted and disoriented wandering the streets of Baan Liporn in Srisoonthorn, cental Phuket, this morning (Jan 6).

tourism, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 6 January 2017, 03:52PM

Sri Soonthorn rescue workers were called to a local grocery shop at 10am, where they found Swiss national Peter Meier, 79, resting, some 20 kilometres from where he was last seen in Karon.

“He was lost, he did not know where he was and he could not remember how he got there,” one rescue workers said.

The rescue workers took Mr Meier to Phuket Tourist Police headquarters in Phuket Town, where Capt Eakkachai Siri of Phuket Tourist Police was able to confirm where Mr Meier was staying.

Capt Eakkachai also managed to track down the phone number for the landlord for Mr Meier’s rented abode at Koktanod Rd in Karon.

“We learned that Mr Meier was staying alone. He was last seen at his rented place two days ago and his landlord said he had already reported Mr Meier as missing to the Karon Police,” Capt Eakkachai said.

“We are trying to make contact with Mr Meier’s family as we are concerned that he may wander off and become lost again,” Capt Eakkachai added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

One dead as watermelon truck slams into Phuket’s Heroines Monument

More than 4000 kg cargo on a pick up truck? Are these trucks designed for so much cargo weight? Sometimes I see these overloaded pick up trucks wi...(Read More)

Phuket officials launch coral-preservation measures at Racha Island

@ Jome, Perhaps a bit difficult for marine conservation clubs. The present 'waste water management' on these islands is in hands of very infl...(Read More)

Six-wheeler truck overturns on Patong hill, no injuries reported

For a Tunnel Secure way to Patong How many more ancients have to happen over the hill to Patong which most likely would not happen if there would ...(Read More)

One dead as watermelon truck slams into Phuket’s Heroines Monument

No surprise here, as there is a constant disregard for safe loading and carrying capacity for vehicles, and most people here seem to have no understan...(Read More)

2017 worst New Year death toll on record

As long there reckless traffic rules ignoring motorists on the road There will be chaos and traffic jams....(Read More)

One dead as watermelon truck slams into Phuket’s Heroines Monument

Assume they never heard anything about Aquaplaning http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aquaplaning And don't slow down during rain showers also a...(Read More)

Floods continue to ravage southern provinces

Monsoon rain? All rain that falls in Phuket is "monsoon rain". It is either SW monsoon rain, or, NE monsoon rain. Common mistake. Monsoon r...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Ben... You know nothing about me, nor where I was born and raised. Cripes, I could even be one of those under achievers from the "...most poorly ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Where is the justice for visa run deaths?

The case of the jailed UK driver can be distingushed from this current accident as the facts differ. In the UK case, there was proven evidence of the ...(Read More)

Phuket officials launch coral-preservation measures at Racha Island

The marine conservation clubs should turn their attention to efficient waste water management in Koh Racha and other islands....That would really prot...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.