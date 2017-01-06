PHUKET: Peter Meier, a 79-year-old Swiss national who was reported missing in Karon two days ago, has been found alive but exhausted and disoriented wandering the streets of Baan Liporn in Srisoonthorn, cental Phuket, this morning (Jan 6).

Sri Soonthorn rescue workers were called to a local grocery shop at 10am, where they found Swiss national Peter Meier, 79, resting, some 20 kilometres from where he was last seen in Karon.

“He was lost, he did not know where he was and he could not remember how he got there,” one rescue workers said.

The rescue workers took Mr Meier to Phuket Tourist Police headquarters in Phuket Town, where Capt Eakkachai Siri of Phuket Tourist Police was able to confirm where Mr Meier was staying.

Capt Eakkachai also managed to track down the phone number for the landlord for Mr Meier’s rented abode at Koktanod Rd in Karon.

“We learned that Mr Meier was staying alone. He was last seen at his rented place two days ago and his landlord said he had already reported Mr Meier as missing to the Karon Police,” Capt Eakkachai said.

“We are trying to make contact with Mr Meier’s family as we are concerned that he may wander off and become lost again,” Capt Eakkachai added.