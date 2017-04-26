Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Swiss expat found dead at home in Chalong

PHUKET: Police have confirmed that Phuket expat Rolf Werner Ruegg, 81, from Switzerland, was found dead in his home in Chalong yesterday afternoon (April 25).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 26 April 2017, 10:41AM

Rescue workers prepare to transport the body of Phuket expat Rolf Werner Ruegg, 81, from Switzerland, to Vachira Phuket Hospital. photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Rescue workers prepare to transport the body of Phuket expat Rolf Werner Ruegg, 81, from Switzerland, to Vachira Phuket Hospital. photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

His body was discovered by housekeeper Chonthicha Jarunai, who notified the police, said Lt Chanat Hongsitthichaikul of the Chalong Police.

Officers and rescue workers arrived at the home, in a sidestreet off Luang Por Chaem Rd, which runs alongside Phuket’s famed Wat Chalong temple, to find Mr Ruegg’s body lying face up on the bed.

“We believe he died at least two days before his body was found. There were no marks on his body indicating that he was involved in any sort of a fight and no signs of a struggle in his room,” Lt Chanat said.

“Ms Chonthicha told us that Mr Ruegg lived in the house with Thai wife, Nom ‘Khaek’ Sang-u-rai, 58, but she had returned home to Patthalung for a visit three days ago,” Lt Chanat explained.

“Mr Ruegg was alone in the house. Ms Chonthicha said she came to do some housework last Saturday and that Mr Ruegg was here and he was healthy.

“After Ms Chonthicha finished her work, they had dinner together in the house at 9pm. At 8:30pm the next day (Sunday), she sent a message to Mr Ruegg but he did not reply back,” Lt Chanat added.

“She thought that he might have already gone to bed, so she sent another message at 7:50pm on Monday – but again got no reply. Yesterday (April 25) she sent a message again at 2:50pm and still got no reply, so she came to check on him and entered the house through the back door.

“That’s when she found Mr Ruegg was dead. She called us and called Mr Ruegg’s wife to inform her about her husband,” Lt Chanat added.

Mr Ruegg’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital, he said.

As a point of procedure, Lt Chanat noted, “We have yet to close our investigation as we are waiting for doctors to confirm the cause of death.”

 

 
