Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Swedish tourist, 52, in alleged attempted suicide at Phuket hotel

PHUKET: A 52-year-old Swedish man is in a serious condition at Patong Hospital after he was first alleged to have stabbed himself several times with pair of scissors and then jumped from the third floor of a hotel in Kata yesterday morning.

health, suicide,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 13 February 2017, 09:47AM

Police discovered pools of blood inside the man's room on the third floor of the hotel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Police discovered pools of blood inside the man's room on the third floor of the hotel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At around 9am yesterday (Feb 12), Maj Patiwat Yodkwan of the Karon Police received information that a man had jumped from the third floor of the Kata Green Beach Hotel in Karon.  

Maj Patiwat said, “The man, 52-year-old tourist Mr Lennart Sundstrom from Sweden, was staying in room 301 on the third floor of the Kata Green Beach Hotel. We were told he was staying alone.

“When we went to inspect the room we found a pair of scissors covered in blood and pools of blood over the floor.

“We believe these wounds were self-inflicted as there were no signs of a struggle inside the room,” he said.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

“The man is then said to have jumped from the third floor of the hotel, and when he was recovered we found many stab wounds on his body and he was covered in blood.

“The man was still alive and was taken Patong Hospital by a rescue team.

“We will continue to investigate this case and will talk to Mr Sundstrom when he is in a better condition,” he added.   

If you or anyone you know is in need of mental health services, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Governor to appeal for Bangla bars and clubs to close at 4am

Its not a secret that the governor and his gang are not taking care of the problems Kurt write down, but entertainment venues should be all over the c...(Read More)

Phuket to Penang visa run van hits sign, goes off-road as driver asleep at wheel

What an absolutely shocking, disgraceful, disgusting state of affairs. How can this organised, syndicated corruption between the transport authorities...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash

It is a joke, all the fines are very LOW. That the reason people keep committing Crime. They don't care because the fines are almost nothing. Unli...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Paying the ultimate price

A helmet might have saved her....(Read More)

Thai Army targets car, bike rentals hijacking Phuket beach parking spaces

Wow this general is so brave, everyone in Thailand should feel so much safer now that the army are targeting such dangerous activities! How about, Gen...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Paying the ultimate price

So the police charge this poor guy for the accident, instead they should have shown compassion for his loss in this tragic accident. But maybe they th...(Read More)

Phuket Governor to appeal for Bangla bars and clubs to close at 4am

How is everything this moment about the environmental Phuket incinerator problems? Is this having Phuket Governor attention? Has he been briefed ab...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Paying the ultimate price

Well this just about sums up Phuket. As long as people pay those in power then what is just organized crime is legal. its so sad to see a " token...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Paying the ultimate price

Another good piece here PN. I'm guessing that Thai officials, including the temporary Khun Chockchai, will ignore this entire episode and will wa...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Paying the ultimate price

Ban Jet-Skis Sad story death of 20-year-old Australian Emily Collie: Ban Jet-Skis from public beaches also in order to prevent innocent swimmers fro...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.