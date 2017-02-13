PHUKET: A 52-year-old Swedish man is in a serious condition at Patong Hospital after he was first alleged to have stabbed himself several times with pair of scissors and then jumped from the third floor of a hotel in Kata yesterday morning.

Monday 13 February 2017, 09:47AM

Police discovered pools of blood inside the man's room on the third floor of the hotel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At around 9am yesterday (Feb 12), Maj Patiwat Yodkwan of the Karon Police received information that a man had jumped from the third floor of the Kata Green Beach Hotel in Karon.

Maj Patiwat said, “The man, 52-year-old tourist Mr Lennart Sundstrom from Sweden, was staying in room 301 on the third floor of the Kata Green Beach Hotel. We were told he was staying alone.

“When we went to inspect the room we found a pair of scissors covered in blood and pools of blood over the floor.

“We believe these wounds were self-inflicted as there were no signs of a struggle inside the room,” he said.

“The man is then said to have jumped from the third floor of the hotel, and when he was recovered we found many stab wounds on his body and he was covered in blood.

“The man was still alive and was taken Patong Hospital by a rescue team.

“We will continue to investigate this case and will talk to Mr Sundstrom when he is in a better condition,” he added.

If you or anyone you know is in need of mental health services, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).