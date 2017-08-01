PHUKET: Police believe the death of a 33-year-old Swedish man in the bathroom of a friend’s house in central Phuket last night (July 31) may have been drugs related.

Tuesday 1 August 2017, 04:47PM

Nr Nilsson's bags were found on the bathroom floor alongside where he had collapsed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Natthapop Pongsapan of Phuket Provincial Police was notified of the incident and arrived at the house, in Srisoonthorn, with other officers to find the man’s body on the floor outside the bathroom.

Police reported that his head was propped up with a pillow and he was facing the bathroom door.

The woman, an Australian friend of the deceased, told police she had had found her friend on the bathroom floor and had moved him outside the bathroom so she could better try her attempts to revive him.

Police identified the man as “Nils Martin Sebastian Nilsson”, and confirmed that his relatives had been notified of his death.

At the scene last night, police noted that Mr Nilsson had an open cut on his forehead and blood had run from his nose. Police also noted he had what appeared to be a needle puncture on his right arm.

Police found a bloody needle in a shoulder bag in the bathroom, and blood on the floor of the bathroom.

In the report issued by police, officers said they also found a package of what they said “resembled cocaine” amongst the man’s belongings.

Officers reported finding in the bag a piece of foil paper, a lighter, asthma medication, a camera, a mobile phone, a motorbike key and a motorbike registration book.

“An Australian woman was the only a witness at the scene. She told police that the man came back to the house yesterday (July 31) at about 5pm,” Col Natthapop said.

The Australian woman, who police named as Kimberly Ficmar, said that she and Mr Nilsson were staying in the house, which belonged to a female friend who is currently overseas, he added.

“Ms Ficmar was on the computer on the first floor when the man told her he was going upstairs to take a shower at about 8:20pm,” Col Natthapop said.

“She went to check on him at about 9:30pm after she noticed that had been in the bathroom a long time, but the door was locked.

“She used the key to open it and found his body lying face down on the floor. His hands were behind his back.

“She moved him outside the bathroom so she could try to revive him, but she was not able to,” ,” Col Natthapop explained.

“According to Mr Nilsson friends, he was a surfer and was in Phuket doing a surfing volunteer activity in Cherng Talay. They also said he had a history of using drugs,” said Col Natthapop.

“Apparently he was also depressed after his mother passed away in January,” he said.

Police say they suspect Mr Nilsson died of overdose, but have had his body taken to Thalang Hospital for medical examination to identify the cause of death.