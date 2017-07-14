Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Surfing fitness and flow: Local lad Sebastian Karasek talks Phuket and all things surf

SURFING: Let us introduce you to Sebastian Karasek, he likes to call himself a local to Phuket as he, along with an older sister, was born and raised here to Thai/Austrian parents.

health, marine,

Hayden Rhodes

Sunday 16 July 2017, 03:00PM

Thai national Sebastian Karasek grew up in Phuket with a passion for the ocean, surfing and fitness.
Thai national Sebastian Karasek grew up in Phuket with a passion for the ocean, surfing and fitness.

His “old man”, as he calls him, was travelling around the Middle East when he suddenly fell ill and was flown to Thailand for treatment.

Not long after, Sebastian’s father decided to set up a small hotel in Patong, this was around 40 years ago, and at the same time met Sebastian’s mother.

Here Sebastain tells The Phuket News about his life on the island, surfing, and how fitness and surfing go hand-in-hand.

What got you into surfing?

We used to have swim training twice a day, so it was inevitable we would become water babies. After school we’d spend the afternoons at the beach – our father always taught us to see how important nature is, how beautiful it is when pristine.

This was back when leatherback turtles called the beach in Patong their nesting site and the bay was regularly visited by whale sharks to feed on plankton. I love the ocean and the day I saw someone surfing it was just another excuse to spend more time at the beach.

Starting out on an island with small gutless waves – how did you improve your surfing performance?

Initially it was difficult – learning to get up on a board and learning how the ocean is always moving. I made a deal with my parents though; good grades in exchange for Indonesia surf trips for two months during the summer holidays. This allowed me to improve quickly as I got to visit many parts of Indonesia; Bali, Mentawai, Nias, Hinakos.

What does surfing offer, give and teach you?

I am not religious but surfing is like going to church for me. As much as it is physical activity – you are also always in the moment, observing the ocean, how the water moves, where to go to increase your chances of catching a good wave.

Surfing allows me to enter the ocean in a variety of conditions with confidence and respect for mother nature. But most importantly it keeps me humble – I am always a better person when I come in after surfing.

Hayden talks about surfing being our medicine and it is true – surfing commands respect and positively impacts all areas of my life.

What’s your best advice for swell starved surfers and maintaining surfing fitness?

Challenge yourself, travel, explore other islands around South East Asia and if you can’t get any waves spend time in the ocean regardless. Swimming helps a lot, flexibility helps a lot, using surfing exercises to stay in shape is a good idea.

How did you develop your mind and body so that when bigger, heavier surf arrives you can handle it?

I feel there’s a fair balance of physical and mental training involved. Knowing your limit is the most important. Being aware of what you can and can’t do and knowing when to push it that little bit further is very important. Sometimes you just have to go and find out.

One thing I’ve learned in surfing is that when I doubt my self or ability to make it (a wave) – it does not end well.

Obviously having great surfing fitness and being in the water as often as possible is a game changer.

Maintaining surf fitness is vital when you live in a spot with a long flat seasons – how do you stay surf fit and ready for bigger waves?

C and C Marine

Bigger waves means more energy in the ocean and usually means longer wipe outs and heavier hold downs. Being in top physical surfing fitness is huge when catching big waves, especially when needing that extra speed to get into the wave early.

I aim to get in the water as often as possible and also use surfing exercises to keep my confidence high.

Surfing paddle fitness – what’s you take on it ?

In short – if you don’t have good paddle fitness surfing is a lot less fun. Without good paddle fitness you catch less waves and your shoulders just don’t seem to work they way you want them to.

Paddling fitness is key to any surfing exercise program, so during the flat season I aim to swim, paddle and of course explore other islands with great surf.

How about duck diving and just catching loads of waves – any tricks or techniques?

The best advice is to improve your paddle fitness and paddling technique – you will catch SO MANY more waves. Paddle fast into approaching waves to duck-dive… look for rip currents to help you paddle out in… and paddle fast to get through the break line after each wave.

Any surfing injuries and your favourite wave?

Injuries suck yet they are a part of any sport – especially if you push yourself. Flexibility is really important both for performance and when taking a beating… so is strength come to think of it. I hit the reef on a boat trip in Indonesia and now I’m left with a lovely “surf tattoo”.

Best wave I’ve ever ridden occurred in Asu (Hinako Islands), biggest and longest barrel ever with picture evidence, it lifts me up just thinking about it.

Leaving Phuket for three-four years inland studying at university – how did that feel?

Oh man it was so tough. Surfing fitness went straight downhill once I left for Europe. I was super happy to come back to an island with the ocean, and in preparation for my return I did a few sessions at the gym just to activate my muscles and get in the right head space.

Phuket is a pretty amazing place – I was psyched to be coming back.

Any future surfing dreams?

I’m looking into learning how to shape – not necessarily to sell but I’m interested in making my own surfboard – and obviously continue to surf around the world.

Hayden Rhodes (Club Manager of Phukets Finest Health Club - RPM Health Club) is the creator of Surf Training Secrets.com and is known for his enthusiasm and lifelong love of health, fitness, personal development and surfing. He has been helping people improve their surfing and snowboarding around the world for more then 20 years.

Hayden believes everyone has the ability to improve their lives and promotes health as much as he promotes fitness. He continues to study, surf and snowboard around the world and looks forward to helping you up grade your lifestyle. Visit SurfTrainingSecrets.com

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: Reinventing the wheel, again

As an experienced 'Heavy Vehicle driver' Vehicle maintainence by the companies must be made mandatory as well as proper driver training to che...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Reinventing the wheel, again

In this land of platitudes, where deeply ingrained self-oriented behaviour and a clear lack of what would be conisiderd in a 1st world country to be &...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Reinventing the wheel, again

Enforcing the current laws on driver qualification and vehicle safety and holding the bus operators/owners accountable are simply out of the question!...(Read More)

Phuket parasail operators ‘asked’ to impose ban, face full safety review

You're correct CJ, at the risk of sounding crass it'll never get off the ground....(Read More)

Big bike group donate 400 helmets to Phuket schoolkids

Why would they need to donate helmets? Surely all the children, so loved by their parents would be wearing helmets that their parents bought them to ...(Read More)

Street Eats: Simple chicken is just so tasty

If anyone knows a good Khao Man Guy restaurant in Patong, please do tell. I have tried so many and the chicken smells like cardboard when you first bu...(Read More)

Poll: What should Phuket do about the deadly Patong Hill road?

What's the point, they'll never listen to a farang! Nearly everyone has commented the reason but yet it eludes those in charge!...(Read More)

Phuket parasail operators ‘asked’ to impose ban, face full safety review

Gov Norraphat I think you ned to fine another work very fast. You under stand 0 off what happened on the Beaches in Phuket. This it`s sic from you ...(Read More)

Poll: What should Phuket do about the deadly Patong Hill road?

There Should Be an Accident and Emergency Medicine Unit On The Patong Hill ...(Read More)

Phuket parasail operators ‘asked’ to impose ban, face full safety review

Fun idea to require medical certificates. Does anyone believe a medical certificate would have saved this poor gentleman? Perhaps as a small parachute...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
ANGSANA BEACHFRONT RESIDENCES
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.