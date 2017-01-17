At 4:30pm yesterday, Maj Rithichai Chumchuay of the Phuket City Police and his team arrested 33-year-old Mr Payungkorn Inaksorn from Surat Thani when 2.75 grams of ya ice and 30 ya bah pills were found hidden inside his mini-van.
A further search of Payungkorn’s rented room on Sakdidet Rd later discovered 719.03g of ya ice.
The arrest of Payungkorn came after police received a tip-off that drugs were being delivered by mini-van to a location on Sakdidet Rd.
Police found a mini-van parked behind a grocery on Sakdidet Rd and carried out surveillance on it.
A man was seen leaving a rented room opposite the van and when he approached the van police asked to search the vehicle where they discovered the first stash of drugs. A further search of the man’s room revealed the second stash.
Payungkorn told police that he got the drugs from Surat Thani and was set to deliver them to a dealer in Phuket.
“I was paid 100g of ya ice for making the delivery. I had already sold 50g to a friend for B90,000”, he said.
Payungkorn has been charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell.
