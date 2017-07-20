Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Super strike gives Phuket FC another three points

FOOTBALL: A super strike from Euro Cake Thai League 4’s leading goalscorer secured another three points for Phuket FC yesterday in their game against Surat Thani City FC.

football,

Matt Pond

Thursday 20 July 2017, 12:05PM

The goal, scored by Phuket’s Natthapoom Maya (7), his ninth of the campaign thus far, in the 69th minute of action, was enough to seal Phuket FC’s fifth win in succession and keeps the team’s tile and promotion hopes well and truly alive. It also means that Phuket have now also gone five games without conceding a goal.

The Andaman Dragon went into yesterday’s (July 19) game at joint 2nd in the league table equal on points with Pattani FC (27) and three points off league leaders Satun United (30).

And with both Pattani and Satun also picking up three points in their games yesterday against Sungaipadee FC and Chumphon FC respectively, league standing remain the same at the top of the table but Pattani and Phuket are now on 30 points and Satun on 33.

Having secured a comfortable 3-1 win in the home leg against Surat back in April, Phuket were hoping that the away game would see a similar result.

However, that wasn’t to be the case, and Surat, who are fighting relegation, made the game very difficult for the visiting Dragon.

C and C Marine

But the break for Phuket FC came 24 minutes into the second 45 when they were awarded a free kick between 10-15 yards outside Surat’s penalty area.

Maya stepped up, took his run up and blasted the ball into the right of Surat’s goal leaving their goalkeeper Suriya Khananurak standing there stunned.

Yesterday’s game was the penultimate of the second leg of the season, the final game will be played this Sunday (July 23) against Phatthalung FC with kick-off set for 6pm.

Phuket were held to a 1-1 draw in the away fixture played back in April.

The following Saturday (July 29), Phuket will start the third leg of their campaign with a game against Sungaipadee FC, that game is also set for a 6pm kick-off.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket under pressure as tourism growth exposes flaws in hotel sector

The good old neo colonialist view again. Harsher this, harsher that. This is Asia man, where there is a different mindset. ...(Read More)

Phuket power chiefs told to speed up cable tangle clean-up

If they were that concerened, why not get rid of all the power lines hanging down to waist height outside McDonalds in Phuket Town, near Robinsons sho...(Read More)

Family of Australian killed by US police demands answers

From what I read, the only gun was that of the policeman. ...(Read More)

Police in Red Bull scion case face probe

bit late now,he is gone and the case is nearly dead.the paper trail is destroyed pretty much now...(Read More)

Phuket prepares to commemorate HM King’s birthday

Appears some accounts have been banned. "Keep Phuket clean by our hands and our hearts” a great pity they can't use their hands, and he...(Read More)

Parasail rides return to Phuket beaches

I have been a skydiver for many years, so I know a little about the equipment in the pictures. These type of clips, even without a lock, are very hard...(Read More)

Turkish Airlines to launch Phuket-Istanbul direct flights

While I was a fan of Turkish Airlines until a few years ago, I will never ever use them again, especially after the last events in Turkey. It would be...(Read More)

Phuket under pressure as tourism growth exposes flaws in hotel sector

. If the Thai administration is sincere to bring all illegal and unlicensed hotels and accommodations to be by the law, it should make some harsh pen...(Read More)

Turkish Airlines to launch Phuket-Istanbul direct flights

Not just spooked by the terror attack BUT ALSO by their President with all the changes he is making to Turkey back towards a sharia Law State. ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.