FOOTBALL: A super strike from Euro Cake Thai League 4’s leading goalscorer secured another three points for Phuket FC yesterday in their game against Surat Thani City FC.

Thursday 20 July 2017, 12:05PM

The goal, scored by Phuket’s Natthapoom Maya (7), his ninth of the campaign thus far, in the 69th minute of action, was enough to seal Phuket FC’s fifth win in succession and keeps the team’s tile and promotion hopes well and truly alive. It also means that Phuket have now also gone five games without conceding a goal.

The Andaman Dragon went into yesterday’s (July 19) game at joint 2nd in the league table equal on points with Pattani FC (27) and three points off league leaders Satun United (30).

And with both Pattani and Satun also picking up three points in their games yesterday against Sungaipadee FC and Chumphon FC respectively, league standing remain the same at the top of the table but Pattani and Phuket are now on 30 points and Satun on 33.

Having secured a comfortable 3-1 win in the home leg against Surat back in April, Phuket were hoping that the away game would see a similar result.

However, that wasn’t to be the case, and Surat, who are fighting relegation, made the game very difficult for the visiting Dragon.

But the break for Phuket FC came 24 minutes into the second 45 when they were awarded a free kick between 10-15 yards outside Surat’s penalty area.

Maya stepped up, took his run up and blasted the ball into the right of Surat’s goal leaving their goalkeeper Suriya Khananurak standing there stunned.

Yesterday’s game was the penultimate of the second leg of the season, the final game will be played this Sunday (July 23) against Phatthalung FC with kick-off set for 6pm.

Phuket were held to a 1-1 draw in the away fixture played back in April.

The following Saturday (July 29), Phuket will start the third leg of their campaign with a game against Sungaipadee FC, that game is also set for a 6pm kick-off.