The Sunset Beach Resort & Spa announced today that it has received a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence award. The accolade, which honors hospitality excellence, is given only to establishments that consistently achieve outstanding traveller reviews on TripAdvisor. Approximately 10 percent of hotels & resorts listed on TripAdvisor receive this prestigious award.

Wednesday 19 September 2012, 12:01PM

To qualify for the Certificate of Excellence, businesses must maintain an overall rating of four or higher, out of a possible five, as reviewed by travellers on TripAdvisor. Reviewers rated the Sunset Beach Resort & Spa a 4.5. Additional criteria include the volume of reviews received within the last 12 months.

“The Sunset Beach Resort & Spa is pleased to receive a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence,” said Jonathan Kreuter, Director of Marketing Communications for The Unique Collection of Hotels & Resorts, which manages the resort. “We strive to offer our guests a memorable experience, and this accolade is evidence that our hard work is translating into positive traveller reviews on TripAdvisor.”

“TripAdvisor is pleased to honor exceptional businesses for consistent excellence, as reviewed by travellers on the site,” said Christine Petersen, president of TripAdvisor for Business. “The Certificate of Excellence award gives highly rated establishments around the world the recognition they deserve.”

About The Sunset Beach Resort & Spa



The Sunset Beach Resort & Spa is a luxury boutique resort located directly on the beachfront of Taling Ngam, Koh Samui, commanding spectacular views of the coast and nearby islands. The resort offers 21 beachfront villas and sunset rooms set amidst tranquil gardens and just steps from the sea. All rooms and villas are designed to blend contemporary art with the beauty of the natural environment. Decorations and facilities are based on woods to keep the balance of nature, while the resort offers all the comforts of modern technology at the same time.

About The Unique Collection of Hotels & Resorts

Formed in 2005, The Unique Collection of Hotels & Resorts represents 13 upscale boutique hotels and resorts found in 12 different provinces throughout Thailand. For more information, please visit www.theuniquecollection.com.