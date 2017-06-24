Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Street sweeper run over by car, left seriously injured

PHUKET: A speeding car crashed into a female street cleaner while she was resting on the footpath of Wichit Songkram Rd in Kathu.

accidents,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 24 June 2017, 05:35PM

At 11.20am today (June 24) Khao Yai Rescue Center of Kathu Municipality was notified by Narenthorn Center, Vachira Phuket Hospital that a car hit a street sweeper on Wichit Songkram Rd in Kathu district, leaving the victim seriously injured.

Kusoldharm rescue workers and an ambulance from Phuket International Hospital arrived at the scene right in front of the entrance to Prince of Songkla University. They found a white Toyota Altis in a yard slightly off the road. Under the car there was a young woman, named by Kathu Municipality as 26-year-old Ms Jay Myanmar, a Myanmar native.

Resque workers quickly retrieved her from under the car, adminisered CPR and when she became more stable took Ms Jay Myanmar to Phuket Vachira Hospital for further medical treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman was resting on the footpath when the Toyota crashed into her at speed, dragging the woman along the footpath before coming to a stop in the yard.

Police are investigating the details of the incident.

 

 
