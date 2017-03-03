Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Stockholm-Phuket flight delayed due to bomb threat

PHUKET: A Thai Airways flight from Stockholm’s Arlanda airport to Phuket had to be evacuated this morning after a bomb threat was phoned through to the airport.

transport,

Matt Pond

Friday 3 March 2017, 03:02PM

The Phuket bound plane was delayed from take off from Arlanda airport due to a bomb threat. Photo: Aero Icarus from Zürich, Switzerland
The Phuket bound plane was delayed from take off from Arlanda airport due to a bomb threat. Photo: Aero Icarus from Zürich, Switzerland

There were 300 passengers on board the flight that was due to take off at 8:45pm (Swedish time).

According to the TT news agency, who have spoken to police spokesperson Sven-Erik Ohlsson, the command centre received information that this specific flight was threatened and that the threat had indeed been made by phone. However, he would not elaborate any further on the incident.

Mr Ohhlsson was also unable to confirm whether it was a credible threat.

BIS

As a result of the threat part of the international departures terminal was evacuated.

The aircraft was moved to an isolated spot at the airport and it is believed that a police bomb squad would be sent to examine it some time later today.  

 

 
