St patrick's Day - same again please

SAMUI: Irish eyes are smiling – it must be that time of the year again, and we’re not talking about the Cheltenham Gold Cup. It’s that special Irish festival, accompanied by copious amounts of Guinness drinking, that will explode across the world for 24 hours on March 17.

Monday 31 October 2011, 03:03PM

What is originally a religious holiday, Saint Patrick’s Day, is now more of a secular festival, both remembering the patron saint of Ireland but also celebrating Irish culture, especially the beer-drinking part.

Saint Patrick’s Day is enjoyed in most countries around the world, wherever there is an expatriate enclave of Irish people or – more recently – wherever Irish-style pubs have opened, giving local people a taste for the “craic”, that uniquely Irish mix of conversation, good company, and a bit to drink.

Samui Island is a great place to enjoy the day with so many Irish pubs to choose from, such as Tropical Murphy’s Irish Bar & Restaurant, Shamrock Irish Pub and O’Malley’s Irish Pub.

Wherever you spend 17 March in Samui, you can adorn yourself with some green clothing, absorb the festive atmosphere, and partake of an endurance test consuming the black stuff.

We hope you all have a great Saint Patrick’s Day and don’t drink too much, or you won’t be able to remember what a great time you had.