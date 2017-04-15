Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

South Koreans, Mongolians caught up in credit card scam to buy Krabi hotels

PHUKET: Krabi Police have arrested a Thai woman, two South Koreans and two Mongolian nationals for attempting to buy hotels in the tourist-popular Ao Nang area, across Phang Nga Bay from Phuket, with “fake” ATM slips in a bid to prove they had made payments to complete their purchase.

tourism, crime, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 15 April 2017, 04:44PM

The gang of five were arrested on Thursday after bank staff became suspicious of the midnight online transactions totalling B60 million. Photos: Krabi Police
The gang of five were arrested on Thursday after bank staff became suspicious of the midnight online transactions totalling B60 million. Photos: Krabi Police

The gang is believed to have entered into deals to buy several hotels in the area for an amount totalling an estimated B5 billion, said police.

The five were arrested on Thursday (April 13) after a warrant was issued by the Krabi Provincial Court.

Police identified those arrested as Thai national Thanakorn Chevitrungrueng, 44; South Koreans Jonj In Lee, 46, and Myoungseok Cho, 49; and Mongolian nationals Ansagan Amamtai, 36, and Jargalnemekh Tsedendamba, 35.

Ms Thanakorn and Mrs Jargalnemekh denied the charges, but the other three confessed, reported police.

The alarm was raised by Bangkok Bank staff in Krabi province after they became suspicious of 65 credit card transactions totalling B60 million were made between 10pm on Monday (April 10) and 1am Tuesday (April 11).

Bank staff became suspicious the next day when they realised the code presented for each of the transactions remained the same, whereas any online transactions are issued a unique code.

Regardless, Ms Thanakorn and Mrs Jargalnemekh maintained the transaction slips were issued by the bank, noted police.

BIS

Bank staff told police that members of the group had previously contacted the bank to buy the Krabi Heritage Hotel for B700 million. Apparently a deal had been reached to but the resort for B300 million – to be paid for by credit card.

In another deal gone south, police said the group had contacted to buy the Pavilion Queen’s Bay resort in Ao Nang for B550 million.

In that attempted swindle, the group had presented slips apparently affirming that B118 million had been paid by the group as a “deposit”.

The slips presented for those alleged transactions were again for the midnight hours – from 10pm on Tuesday (April 11) through to about 2am on Wednesday (April 12) – when the bank would not be able to confirm the transactions until the next working day.

Police claim they have uncovered links establishing that Mrs Thanakorn is allegedly involved in nine other cases where she claims to want to purchase hotels in Krabi and other provinces by the same method.

Krabi Police confirmed they are continuing their investigation into the five’s previous activities.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Chinese tour bus amid 'brake failure' rams cars on Patong Hill

Ah, the old "brakes failed, mate" routine again. If the drivers learned how to drive properly and used a low gear down the hill instead of r...(Read More)

Phuket Chinese tour bus amid 'brake failure' rams cars on Patong Hill

This happens about 10 -15 times year. Old busses never properly inspected. Luckily this time no persons killed, Which is normally the case. I am n...(Read More)

Phuket Chinese tour bus amid 'brake failure' rams cars on Patong Hill

Just amazing how the country with the #2 road fatality rate (much of which is attributable to public transit vehicles) always blames accidents on mech...(Read More)

Phuket Chinese tour bus amid 'brake failure' rams cars on Patong Hill

Hahahaha, no brake failure, just a driver failure. The whole voyage the brakes were working well, right? Now 'technical' officers look int...(Read More)

Amlo to freeze assets of fraud suspect 'Shogun'

Heartless greedy wench that put her own wealth above everything, including the crushing disappointments of all those people excited over a vacation wh...(Read More)

Phuket passes Day 1 of Songkran Seven Days of Danger with no deaths

Kurt: Do you have to be so sarcastic? Don't you get bored moaning and whinging about everything here? Is there nothing to your liking here in Ph...(Read More)

Rawai Nai Harn business community donates trash bins for Nai Harn Beach

What a useless PR-Campaign.Went to Nai Harn in the morning.Every trash bin full and what didnt fit in lays around.And they said it will be emptied dai...(Read More)

More than 15,000 sex offender suspects at large

What I always find strange is that they can suddenly "arrest" 300 suspects, and say 15,000 are on the run, why weren't they all arrested...(Read More)

Phuket keeps zero road deaths tally for Day 2 of Songkran Festival

408 catched without driving license!! So, were they blocked to drive their car 1 more meter? As this is normal practice in other countries? Car co...(Read More)

Hold tourists and guides responsible for coral damage, says Phuket poll

Rorii,maybe the PN doesnt publish all your comments,because they are off topic or useless....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.