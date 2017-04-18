Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Songkran death toll down, accidents up again

NATIONWIDE: The final road toll from the week-long Songkran holiday period was 390 deaths (down 12% on last year) and 3,808 injured in 3,690 accidents, and 7,512 vehicles impounded from drink-drivers.

accidents, crime, alcohol, death, transport, police, culture,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 18 April 2017, 06:32PM

Bangkok-bound traffic moves along the Mitrapharp Highway in Khon Kaen province on Sunday. Photo: Jakkraphan Nathanri
Bangkok-bound traffic moves along the Mitrapharp Highway in Khon Kaen province on Sunday. Photo: Jakkraphan Nathanri

These compare with 442 fatalities in 2016 (up from 364 in 2015) 3,565 injures (3,559 in 2015) and 3,447 accidents in the same period last year (3,373 in 2015).

The figures for April 11 to 17 this year were released by Interior Permanent Secretary Grisada Boonrach today (Apr 18).

Mr Grisada attributed the fall in the death toll from last year to the government’s campaign enforcing the use of seat belts and against Songkran revellers sitting in the trays of pickup trucks. The two most common causes of accidents were drink-driving (43%) and speeding (28%). Motorcycles were involved in 85% of the accidents, he said. The most common hours for traffic accidents were between 4pm and 8pm.

The highest death toll was in Nakhon Ratchasima province, with 17. Udon Thani reported the highest number of injured (168) and accidents (161).

Four provinces were fatality free - Krabi, Mae Hong Son, Narathiwat and Samut Songkhram.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said more than 200,000 officials had manned about 25,000 checkpoints nationwide during the seven-day road safety campaign.

Although the death toll was down on 2016, the number of traffic accidents did not fall because too many drivers still drank alcohol.

In a bid to curb the number of accidents and fatalities, officials had impounded 7,512 vehicles, including 5,677 motorcycles, from drink-drivers, Gen Prawit said.

He said 447,198 people faced prosecution for traffic violations during Songkran period.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket garbage truck kills another, driver charged

Appears an appropriate charge as the the driver was reckless in that he was not keeping a proper lookout or driving in a safe manner in such a large v...(Read More)

Four dead in Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’

BenPendejo ... strange comment...given the number of reported incidents, but then again nothing is strange from PN commentators. If you view all these...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first death for Songkran holidays

sad but there is only one to blame for this accident, the driver without helmed. plus thai-law who is not inforced. this vehikle's called samlor...(Read More)

All vans to be replaced by microbuses by 2022

Pauly44... "It's not the vans that are dangerous it's the uneducated muppets driving them" ... do you honestly consider this an educ...(Read More)

Four dead in Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’

It is daunting to think what could actually be accomplished if Phuket had a "REAL" police force that was actually out travelling the streets...(Read More)

Four dead in Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’

11178 Phuket people fined during 7 days only!! We just forget family members, neighbors, friends, etc, who were waved through without a fine accor...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first death for Songkran holidays

opinioated farange...didn't you read my post...sometimes one gets away. You can have 12 fishermen. 11 catch a fish, one doesn't....(Read More)

Four dead in Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’

4 Dead 'only'. But reading the list, 70 (hospital) casualties, and moreover the very long list with fines ( and this are just only the people...(Read More)

All vans to be replaced by microbuses by 2022

Eagle; I welcome differences of opinion as long as they are educated, intelligent points, are logical and generally make sense, it makes for interesti...(Read More)

Phuket garbage truck kills another, driver charged

for me it make no sence to charge the truckdriver with reckless driving causing dead. the motorbike-taxidriver should get this charges. first he take ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.