PHUKET: The elderly woman who was talked down from jumping from a bridge in Phuket Town on November 24 was not attacked by her son as earlier suspected, she is actually suffering the early stages of Alzheimer, a staffer at the Phuket Protection Center for the Destitute has confirmed.

Friday 2 December 2016, 03:08PM

Vocational College students assist Ms Lai at the time of the incident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and technical college students talked the elderly woman out of jumping off a bridge in Phuket Town on (Nov 24) after her son allegedly verbally and physically abused her. (See story here.)

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Dec 2), Miss Tanyaporn Aoonsian, Director of Phuket Protection Center for the Destitute, said, “Doctors have told us that the woman (named only as Ms Lai) was suffering confusion at the time of the incident because her brain is starting to show the first signs of Alzheimer disease.

“At the time of the incident it was alleged that Ms Lai’s son had punched her several times in the eyes and face, but I can confirm that this is not true,” Miss Tanyaporn said.

“After being checked thoroughly at Vachira Phuket Hospital, doctors confirmed that Ms Lai had in fact slipped and fallen. Along with the bruising on her face, she also had many scrapes on her body,” she added.

In addition, Lt Col Chalaew Taihu of the Phuket City Police Station said, “After investigating the incident we can confirm that no charges are to be brought against Ms Lai’s son as he did not assault her. The wounds Ms Lai suffered were caused by her slipping and falling to the ground.

“Ms Lai’s son told Ms Tanyaporn that for the past five years he has been taking him mum to many hospitals for treatment because doctors have been unable to find out what has been causing her behavior.

“She has been suffering various problems depression, anger and forgetfulness,” he said.

“It wasn’t until thorough checks were performed on Ms Lai at Vachira Phuket Hospital that it was found that she is starting to show the first signs of Alzheimer,” he added.

Ms Lai is now in the temporary care of the Phuket social welfare development center for older persons and once her condition is under control she will be allowed to return home.