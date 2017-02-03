Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Softball picks up pace at the ACG

SOFTBALL: Mona Lisa. The Scream. The Thinker. The Defence on Display at the Softball Games at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) last Saturday (Jan 28). Which of these four doesn’t belong? Trick question. They all belong. From rookie backstop Amanda Jo displaying range the size of her native Texas to fellow rookie Reece’s staggering aptitude for the keystone sack, the masterful glove work of most of the 24 men and women that took the field on that day was a paragon of human endeavour.

Friday 3 February 2017, 10:53AM

Was he in or run out? No matter, those in attendance certainly enjoyed the softball at the ACG. Photo: Michael Way
Was he in or run out? No matter, those in attendance certainly enjoyed the softball at the ACG. Photo: Michael Way

The exhibition began shortly after midday, following a liberal session of batting practice. Seven gruelling sun and sweat-soaked innings later, with an eight-seven battle behind them, the poor, tired mass of players huddled together in the dugout with a colossal decision at hand.

Would they take permanent refuge at the bar and call it a day? Or would they yearn for more softball?

It was more softball, for which they yearned. And so, last Saturday, the most beautiful word in the softball lexicon, doubleheader, landed in Phuket.

The second game saw Slammin’ Sammy Wagner captain his Phuket Cubs against Chris Moliviatis and his Upstate New York Steamed Hams. The Steamed Hams raced out to an early lead, and headed into the 4th inning of the seven-inning game with a 6-1 advantage.

A blowout was emerging, thought the Steamed Hams. The Cubs, however, refused to go silently. The Cubs’ defence entered lockdown mode, and no more Steamed Hams would score for the remainder of the game. The only question was whether the Cubs would be able to score enough runs to overcome the deficit.

The Cubs’ bats came alive in the last 4 innings, with Michael Haskell, Nick Carter, Casey Kilbane and the presumably Irish Paddy leading the way, and the Cubs scored seven unanswered runs to win the game, 8-6.

Aiding in the Cubs’ comeback were two uncharacteristic misplays by experienced players, Campbell and Spindel. Campbell was unable to field an easily reachable groundball hit just a few feet away from him at second base, while Spindel had a fly ball pop out of his glove in centre field.

“Sorry I didn’t catch the fly. I was distracted by my grief over the spiralling global toll attributable to the American public’s continuing neglect of its duty to be vigilant in safeguarding its democracy,” said a visibly glum Spindel after the game.

The next game is tomorrow (Feb 4) at noon at the ACG. Players are encouraged to show up at 11:30 to warm up and take batting practice. Everyone is welcome to play and equipment is not needed.

It’s B100 per player, all of which goes to the ACG to help maintain the field. For more information, click “like” on the Phuket Softball Facebook page and RSVP at the Event Page for this week’s game.

Text by Jared Spindel.

 

 
