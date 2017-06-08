PHUKET: The Chief of the Patong Police today urged motorists not to attempt driving up Patong Hill in clapped-out old vehicles after a pickup truck clouded the busy road in thick smoke from a burnt out radiator.

Thursday 8 June 2017, 04:39PM

“We all know that this road is very steep. Please be careful not only when it is raining, but also during normal weather,” Patong Police Chief Chaiwat Uikum said.

“Road users must adhere to the speed limit. Also check your vehicle. If the vehicle is too old and not ready to use, please do not drive it. It only increases the risk of something bad happening.”

The warning followed an old Toyota pickup crawling to the side of the road at 8:30am while billowing thick grey smoke from under the bonnet.

The smoke blanketed the Kathu-side approach to the steep climb over the hill, creating another hazard for passing motorists to navigate through.

Emergency responders were soon at the scene.

Luckily there were no flames to put out and all five inside the pickup escaped the vehicle safely.