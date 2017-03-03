Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Slowly, Phuket beaches see return of sun loungers

PHUKET: As announced by The Phuket News yesterday (Mar 2), sun loungers returned to Kata Beach today under the watchful eye of Gen Santi Sakuntanak, Commander of the 25th Infantry Regiment and Phuketâ€™s highest ranking army official.

tourism, military,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 3 March 2017, 04:47PM

Gen Santi also confirmed that tomorrow (Mar 4) Karon Beach will see the return of the sun loungers.

Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan told The Phuket News on Wednesday (Mar 1) that sun loungers would be allowed back on Kata Beach today and later will be allowed back onto all nine Phuket beaches with “10% vendor zones.

However, as with Patong, where sun loungers were allowed to return to the sand on Monday (Feb 27), the loungers must remain inside the 10% zones, Gov Chockchai warned. (See story here.)

A large group of tourists looked on in surprise earlier today as the sun loungers were set out in two lines at Kata Beach.

Karon Mayor Thawee Thongcham was in attendance, however, he remained silent as Gen Santi and his team of officers from the 41st Military Circle of the Army Region 4 base in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, along with beach vendor representatives and Karon Municipality officials, inspected the area.

Speaking to The Phuket News during the inspection, Gen Santi said, “I have told Karon Municipality that the sun loungers must always be set out like this, there must be no change, and I will come back in one month to assess the situation.

“Today I have overseen the sun loungers being placed at Kata Beach, and the next place they will appear is Karon Beach,” he said.

“We will then have to see how the situation is,” he added.

SAFE FERTILITY CENTER

When asked if he had seen the plans for the sun-lounger zones at Karon Beach, Gen Santi replied, “I haven’t seen them yet, but this plan must be sent to the Phuket Provincial beach committee by Karon Municipality.”

The Phuket News also asked Gen Santi what would happen to the signs placed at the beaches which have now become obsolete due to the return of the loungers, “Each municipality must redo the signs,” was his reply.

He also said that the Phuket Provincial beach committee will re-announce about the new beach rules, and also that his views on today’s beach inspection will be presented to his superior.

Gen Santi then reiterated a warning to tourists, “Tourists must not place their rented umbrellas outside of the 10% beach zone.

“It is illegal,” Gen Santi announced.

Chief of Karon Municipality Public Works Department Wanchai Saetan welcomed the return of the sun loungers to Kata Beach.

“Today Gen Santi has allowed the sun loungers back to Kata Beach and tomorrow to Karon Beach. They will remain here for one month and then the situation will be assessed,” he said.

When asked whether the new 10% beach zone plans had been completed, Mr Wanchai said, “The plans are not complete yet, they need to be modified again to show exactly how the beach here in Kata has been laid out today.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Russian tourists rescued from sea after nightmare snorkelling, spearfishing trip

Good job they weren't feeding the fish and only killing them or there would be a hefty fine to pay!...(Read More)

Deputy PM orders support for Phuket lifeguards

I have been here far too long to accept these words, until they are translated into action, something rarely seen. What might happen, is a short te...(Read More)

Deputy PM orders support for Phuket lifeguards

At last, perhaps Phuket can enjoy a decent well-prepared & funded lifeguard service which will save more lives & give those employed a bit of ...(Read More)

International arrivals continue to rise

first: AoT statistic from AoT. a wise men one's said, trust only statistic's manipulatet by yourself. second: to tuktuk, jetski and all the ot...(Read More)

Phuket Russian tourists rescued from sea after nightmare snorkelling, spearfishing trip

wait, wait...spearfishing? Can you please publish the laws/rules in Phuket regarding spearfishing? Many local expats believe it to be illegal...(Read More)

Phuket jet-ski crash: Court expedites trial date for Aussie tourist Keating

@jogi. There you have a point. But we live here, we are a bit used to thainess, even we not always understand. But respect and go along with it. S...(Read More)

Hunt for cop involved in extortion of Russian couple

@ Belzybob. Wow, that is a strong 'hoping'. :-) I feel with you, however, such police officer, they say they are hunting him now, knows a lo...(Read More)

Phuket motorcyclist leg broken in collision with pickup

In many European countries when you with car/motorbike/bicycle involved in traffic accident, YOU ask yourself the police for a free alcohol test. If ...(Read More)

Phuket motorcyclist leg broken in collision with pickup

eagle, they do in the UK, all the time, which country are you from that they don't do drug and alcohol tests after an accident? ...(Read More)

Phuket residents left alarmed by dog stabbing incident

I can't speak for this case, but as I read this I am listening to my neighbours' dog barking behind my house. It's like this every day and...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright Â© 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.