PHUKET: A slow loris had to be given first aid b in Thalang yesterday after suffering an electric shock.

Saturday 1 July 2017, 11:40AM

The slow loris received a shock after climbing on electric cables in Thalang. Photo: Khao Phra Thaeo Natural and Wildlife Study Centre

After receiving treatment, officials from the Khao Phra Thaeo Natural and Wildlife Study Centre deemed the slow loris fit enough to be returned to its natural habitat.

One rescue worker said, “The slow loris suffered an electric shocked close to the Banpakrongcheep School in Thalang. We found many burn marks on its body and it was very weak.”

An officer from the Khao Phra Thaeo Natural and Wildlife Study Centre added, “This slow loris might have been forced from its natural habit due to urbanisation. It climbed up on the electric wires and received a shock. It was lucky that it was not a high-voltage wire.

“The animal was treated at a clinic before being released back into the wild,” the official said.