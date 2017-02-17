Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Six Thais, foreigner arrested in Phuket for possession of drugs, guns and ammunition

PHUKET: Police arrested six Thai men and one foreign man on Tuesday and Wednesday when they were found to be in possession of a variety of drugs, firearms and ammunition. The arrests came as police continue with their ongoing anti-drug and crime campaign.

crime, drugs, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 17 February 2017, 10:45AM

Maj Ritthichai Chumchuay together with a team of officers from Phuket City Police Station first apprehended 33-year-old Mr Suchart Rorbroo from Phuket at 1pm on Tuesday (Feb 14) in Rawai when he was found in possession of 3.67 grams of marijuana and an unlicensed .38 homemade pistol.

Mr Suchart confessed that all items belonged to him, but he also told them that he often visited the house of a Mr Axel where they would take drugs together.

The announcement by Suchart that he went to Mr Axel’s house to take drugs led police to conduct a search of Mr Axel’s property also in Rawai.

During the search, the 24-year-old Belgium national later named by police as Mr Axel Vanlang Nhove was found to be in possession marijuana totalling 7.69g.

Both Suchart and Nhove were taken to Chalong Police Station where they were charged with possession of a Category 5 drug and possession of firearm without permit and possession of a Category 5 drug respectively.

In the meantime, at 1:30pm another team of officers arrested Mr Eakkasit Kongsamut, 20, from Trang when he was found in possession of 17 ya bah pills and eight .32 bullets.

He was also taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug and illegal possession of ammunition.

Then at 7pm on Tuesday police arrested Mr Phanom Saelim, 34, from Phuket at rented room in Sri Soonthorn.

Police received a tip-off that Phanom had been selling drugs in the local area and when they approached him he attempted to flee. They soon found him hiding behind a plant in front of his house and conducted a search of the property.

During the search police discovered 19.17g of crystal meth (ya ice) and five bags each containing 200 ya bah pills.

Phanom confessed that all drugs belong to him said that he had bought them from a man named as Mr Tam on four occasions.

He was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell.

The final arrest on Tuesday came at 9:30pm when 30-year-old Mr Chawalit Phuttharungroj was caught with 113.29g of ya ice and two .38 bullets.

He was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with possession of Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of ammunition.

Then on Wednesday (Feb 15), Maj Ritthichai Chumchuay and his team arrested Mr Piyaphong Thaichuay, 22, from Songkla at 4pm when he was found to be in possession of 5 milligrams of ya ice.

He was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with possession of drug category type 1 with intent to sell.

However, police later discovered that Piyaphong was also wanted on an arrest warrant issued by Songkla Provincial Court on Jan 31, 2013, for attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

The final arrest of the campaign came at 5:30pm on Wednesday when 37-year-old Mr Chanin Ngaongam from Loei was arrested with 50.88g of ya ice, 1,000 ya bah pills, nine .38 bullets and a revolver.

Chanin was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.  

Additional report by Chutarat Plerin.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Raid opener fails to net elusive monk

Well, well well. Is anyone surprised? Delay long enough and the ploblem goes away....(Read More)

Raid opener fails to net elusive monk

All the monk has to do now is go to the 20% area that has been searched. Over 4000 to 1 against the monk yet he is winning so far. What a shambles...(Read More)

Army calls for Phuket taxi, van drivers to get licences

Absolutely Laughable again, What a bunch of deadbeats, “This is to make sure that tourists will get efficient service and be more confident when...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 21, found dead in Phuket resort pool

Hey Colonel Chaiwat, Don't tell us no one looked at the 8 minutes CCTV and we have to wait for further information from the hospital. Someone DIE...(Read More)

Driver, 26, faces charges for French family horror holiday crash

Few hours of community service at a hospital should do it :-(...(Read More)

Phuket Governor petitions PM Prayut to allow Patong nightlife to close at 4am

'By the way, the other entertainment venues in Phuket would get unfair competition with bar businesses in Bangla Road by letting them to open unti...(Read More)

Army calls for Phuket taxi, van drivers to get licences

Are Thai Authorities declaring that many 'professional' drivers don't have the proper driving license to be allowed to drive tourists on P...(Read More)

Untreated wastewater released into sea at Koh Khai Nok east of Phuket

Well of course they discharge all their wastewater to the ocean...why would it be any different than any other ignorant business owner. Thais don'...(Read More)

Army calls for Phuket taxi, van drivers to get licences

A Thai high school diploma is not to much to ask. It is almost the level of a Singapore secondary education school level. So absolutely not a bit of...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.