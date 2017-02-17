PHUKET: Police arrested six Thai men and one foreign man on Tuesday and Wednesday when they were found to be in possession of a variety of drugs, firearms and ammunition. The arrests came as police continue with their ongoing anti-drug and crime campaign.

Friday 17 February 2017, 10:45AM

Maj Ritthichai Chumchuay together with a team of officers from Phuket City Police Station first apprehended 33-year-old Mr Suchart Rorbroo from Phuket at 1pm on Tuesday (Feb 14) in Rawai when he was found in possession of 3.67 grams of marijuana and an unlicensed .38 homemade pistol.

Mr Suchart confessed that all items belonged to him, but he also told them that he often visited the house of a Mr Axel where they would take drugs together.

The announcement by Suchart that he went to Mr Axel’s house to take drugs led police to conduct a search of Mr Axel’s property also in Rawai.

During the search, the 24-year-old Belgium national later named by police as Mr Axel Vanlang Nhove was found to be in possession marijuana totalling 7.69g.

Both Suchart and Nhove were taken to Chalong Police Station where they were charged with possession of a Category 5 drug and possession of firearm without permit and possession of a Category 5 drug respectively.

In the meantime, at 1:30pm another team of officers arrested Mr Eakkasit Kongsamut, 20, from Trang when he was found in possession of 17 ya bah pills and eight .32 bullets.

He was also taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug and illegal possession of ammunition.

Then at 7pm on Tuesday police arrested Mr Phanom Saelim, 34, from Phuket at rented room in Sri Soonthorn.

Police received a tip-off that Phanom had been selling drugs in the local area and when they approached him he attempted to flee. They soon found him hiding behind a plant in front of his house and conducted a search of the property.

During the search police discovered 19.17g of crystal meth (ya ice) and five bags each containing 200 ya bah pills.

Phanom confessed that all drugs belong to him said that he had bought them from a man named as Mr Tam on four occasions.

He was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell.

The final arrest on Tuesday came at 9:30pm when 30-year-old Mr Chawalit Phuttharungroj was caught with 113.29g of ya ice and two .38 bullets.

He was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with possession of Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of ammunition.

Then on Wednesday (Feb 15), Maj Ritthichai Chumchuay and his team arrested Mr Piyaphong Thaichuay, 22, from Songkla at 4pm when he was found to be in possession of 5 milligrams of ya ice.

He was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with possession of drug category type 1 with intent to sell.

However, police later discovered that Piyaphong was also wanted on an arrest warrant issued by Songkla Provincial Court on Jan 31, 2013, for attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

The final arrest of the campaign came at 5:30pm on Wednesday when 37-year-old Mr Chanin Ngaongam from Loei was arrested with 50.88g of ya ice, 1,000 ya bah pills, nine .38 bullets and a revolver.

Chanin was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Additional report by Chutarat Plerin.