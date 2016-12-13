PHUKET: Police have today (Dec 13) confirmed that six people have been arrested so far in connection with the fatal shooting of the President of the Patong Tuk-Tuk Club Sakol Srisompotch on October 25. However, a seventh person, said to be the shooter, remains at large.

Tuesday 13 December 2016, 06:28PM

Forensic Police collect evidence from Mr Sakol's tuk-tuk on Nov 2. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Kathu Police Deputy Chief Investigator Lt Col Amponwat Seangreung told The Phuket News today, “Now we are looking for the last suspect in this case who we believe is the shooter. He is Porjet Sukwanlee, 27.

“The most recent arrest was that of Ekkarat Ponprasit, 25, who surrendered at Kathu Police Station,” Lt Col Amponwat said but declined to give any further details on the arrest.

“Everyone arrested in connection with this case has denied all charges made against them,” he added.

Asked whether a forensic report had been received by his team, Lt Col Amponwat said, “Forensic police collected information on November 2. We have received a report from them about the getaway motorbike used in the crime and Mr Sakol’s tuk-tuk, however, we are still awaiting their report of the bullets found at the scene.”

Mr Sakol was shot dead in Kathu on Oct 25 in what police believe is a personal dispute. (See story here.)

Two suspects were initially arrested or their part in the public slaying of Mr Sakol.

Wattana “Dam” Nawakeaw, 38, was taken into custody after a warrant for his arrest was issued on Friday (Oct 28).

The second suspect, a 17-year-old who police named only as “Tong”, was arrested at a rental room on Sakdidet Rd on also on Oct 28. (See story here.)

Police then announced they had arrested the man who drove the motorbike used in the slaying of Mr Sakol.

The 28-year-old suspect, who police declined to name, was taken into custody in the northern province of Mae Hong Song after a warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct 31. (See story here.)