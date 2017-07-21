For the most recent of my Phuket spa endeavours, I was delighted, and many of my friends envious, when one of the most renowned spas on the island, Banyan Tree Spa, offered me one of their signature treatments in exchange for a few honest words.

Saturday 29 July 2017, 10:00AM

Upon arrival I was welcomed by Khun Pim, whose demeanour was professional yet genuine when she described to me what the treatment would involve.

This small act formed my trust from the start and gave me the confidence that I would spend the next two and a half hours in skilled hands.

I am always intrigued at how spa employees seem to always maintain an ethereal, sisterly and sometimes maternal energy, as if the peace and solitude of their work permeates their characters.

I suppose this is the quality which makes them great at their job.

The therapist who looked after me during the treatment seemed as though she had a genuine desire for me to be totally relaxed; that selflessness and full empathy is a key factor to the psychology of a good spa dynamic.

My treatment was held in a private villa built especially for the spa, complete with emerald green detailed interior and an outdoor bathroom.

The bathroom featured a bathtub with an open-ceiling view up to the sky.

I changed in this warm sunlit and open-air bathroom, it provided a good contrast to when I re-entered the massage room again, back into cool air-conditioning and a freshly made massage bed.

I took a minute to admire the décor of the room, invitingly simple, with little details, that while subtle, stood out for their pleasing elegance.

The deep green that is a trademark of Banyan Tree was featured on the massage beds, towels and bowls that became, for me, a trademark of the experience.

When I see this colour anywhere now, I immediately associate it with my time at Banyan Tree and feel a sense of calm.

In fact, I am thinking of filling my own bedroom with more dark green objects – it truly is a colour that invokes solitude and serenity.

The treatment itself was in excess of all that I’d expected – my petite therapist was somehow able to summon what seemed like double the force possible for someone of her size.

She certainly knew what she was doing and to which muscle group – down to the second.

One thing I noticed was that my normally loud brain, which I am unable to halt for 80% of my days (including during most massages) became utterly silent.

There was just nothing more satisfying I could imagine, nothing better to reminisce upon, and nothing to worry about.

The music playing was performed on some sort of traditional Chinese or Tibetan percussion instruments that melodically rang out with what sounded like the very frequency of peace.

A friend, later discussing a separate topic, told me that 432 Hertz is the natural resonance of the universe and the human body.

This frequency was supposedly used in ancient China, where the emperor would order soldiers to travel to villages and tune all musical instruments to this frequency, in order to keep the peace between people.

I was impressed that thousands of years later, here in 2017, at a spa on a tourist island, the technique was known and kept alive – and it was keeping the peace in my head.

When it was time for the body scrub and the facial, my mental note writing of the details had, in all honestly, been forgotten.

In quite a deep state of relaxation, I simply allowed the woman to put whatever concoction was available on to my skin with no questions asked.

However, I can tell you that it left my skin soft, glowing and smelling absolutely divine.



Banyan Tree Spa Phuket is open from 10am to 10pm daily (Last treatment ends at 10pm). A free transfer service is available from Mai Khao Beach, Bang Tao Beach, Surin Beach, Kamala Beach, Patong Beach and Phuket International Airport.

Advance reservation is required with minimum of two persons per trip. For more information visit: banyantreespa.com. Call +66 76 372 400 (ext. 6950 / 6956) or email spa-phuket@banyantree.com for enquiries and reservations.