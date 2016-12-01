Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Seven rusty steel rods removed from Phuket beach

PHUKET: Official from Kamala Tambon Administration Office (OrBorTor) have confirmed that they have removed seven rusty steel rods that were buried in the sand at Kamala Beach.

construction, environment, tourism,

Supatra Sutham

Thursday 1 December 2016, 01:48PM

Officials did try to remove the rods by hand but were unsuccessful. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Officials did try to remove the rods by hand but were unsuccessful. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Chief Administration Officer (Palad) of the Kamala Tambon Administration Office (OrBorTor), Mr Kitikraisri Khaewwan, told The Phuket News today (Dec 1) that all the steel rods discovered at the beach were removed last week and that beachgoers should now be safe on the beach.

However, he did advise beachgoers to still be vigilant because he is not sure if more undetected rusty steel rods are still buried in the sand.

Mr Kitikraisri explained, “The steel bars were left from a former shrimp farm. These were buried very deep in the sand and were hard to pull out by hand because some were attached to cement blocks.

“On Nov 21, officials managed to cut two bars and pull them out using a truck, but due to the high tide they had to stop and marked the rest with sticks.

“We wanted to use machinery to pull the remainder of the rods out but nothing was available. In the end we jet-sprayed water onto one steel bar and the cement broke off making it easy to pull out the rod. We were then able to remove the remainder of the rods.

“We have checked the area and do not believe there are anymore rods in the sand,” he said.

“We are not sure where the owner of this old shrimp farm is now so we are unsure if this is all the rods. We have not received any report of more rods being found, but lifeguards have been advised to report to us if they find anything during low tide,” he added.  

 

 
Kurt | 01 December 2016 - 18:20:26

No machinery available to make sure the beach is cleared of dangerous rusty steel rods.
Of course machinery was available. Machinery is also available to demolished illegal buildings at beaches and leave a war zone behind until now.

Hello, when was it that this shrimp farm was at kamala beach?
25 years ago?  Let me laugh.

Another show of: As long it costs us no money to offer Phuket polluted beaches to tourist, everything is fine.
We just want the tourist money, which is fine  if they are that stupid to accept what we ( not) offer beach wise.

It is about time the Phuket Governor has a few foreign advisors, foreigners who live on Phuket 8 years or longer, just to enlighten him about farang beach culture.
Last Phuket vice governor went to Sydney beaches in winter time. Came back with no clue. ( trip was waist of thai government money).

When is this governor laying in swim shorts a full day at any Phuket beach ( without any other thai official knowledge) to experience the reality and experience the bad water quality?

Rorii | 01 December 2016 - 16:30:56

Being a tourist destination, does anyone see something glaringly wrong with this comment "However, he did advise beachgoers to still be vigilant because he is not sure if more undetected rusty steel rods are still buried in the sand."

Kurt | 01 December 2016 - 15:12:54

Great job! 10 'chiefs & Indians' (see photo) to remove 7 steel bars.
Where the police officers there to arrest the steel bars?

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
