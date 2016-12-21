PHUKET: Services for long-term Phuket expat Michael Stapleton will be held tonight (Dec 21) at Kathu Temple, starting at 7pm.

Long-term Phuket expat Michael Stapleton passed away yesterday morning (Dec 20). He was 64.

Originally from London, Mr Stapleton studied at Salvatorian College in Harrow before graduating from Victoria University of Manchester.

After retiring from his role as Opto Sales Manager at ROHM Electronics, he moved to Phuket where he lived in Kathu and later worked as Group Training Manager at Absolute World Group.

A constant flow of tributes have flowed on his Facebook page since his passing.

To the cleverest, funniest man I ever met. May you tear up heaven like you did the earth. Goodbye Mike,” wrote James Dijkman‎.

“Sad day. He was a true gent. R.I.P. Michael,” wrote Jimmy Smith.

Mr Stapleton is survived by his wife Monica and their two children.

For more information, visit his Facebook page, click here.