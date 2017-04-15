PHUKET: Two people in a car survived a high-speed impact into a power pole after reportedly swerving to avoid hitting a bus on Thepkrasattri Rd in central Phuket early this morning (April 15).

Saturday 15 April 2017, 12:26PM

Lt Col Sanit Nukong of the Thalang Police was informed of the accident at 4:30am.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene, in Baan Lipon, Srisoonthorn, to find a black Toyota Vios on its roof with heavy damage on the footpath.

The two people inside the car had already pulled themselves clear of the wreck:

Driver Thitipan Saisawat, 22, had suffered injuries to his right arm and one his legs, and his passenger Suriyu Ratthanarak, 21, had suffered minor wounds to her face and both arms.

Both were taken to Vachira Hospital in Phuket Town.

“We were told they were heading home from an entertainment venue near the Heroines Monument,” Lt Col Sanit said.

“They were driving at high speed when a white bus pulled out from the national housing estate at Ban Lipon,” he added.

In avoiding hitting the bus, the car flipped and slid into a power pole and then spun and slid into and struck a streetlight and a communications pole.

Thitipan and Suriyu were both wearing seatbelts, Col Sanit confirmed.

Police have yet to confirm whether Thitipan tested positive for drunk driving. The Phuket News was told that police were waiting on doctors to confirm Thitipan’s blood-alcohol concentration (BAC).

However, police have so far made no mention of any attempt to track down and identify the driver of the bus allegedly involved in the accident.

Initial report by Ekkapop Thongtub