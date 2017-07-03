PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PPEA) has announced a electricity blackout tomorrow (July 4) and Thursday (July 6) in areas of Wichit in order to perform high-voltage operations.

Monday 3 July 2017, 01:42PM

Tomorrow (July 4) from 9am until 4:30pm electricity will be shut off along Chao Fa West Rd, from Wirat Hongyok Rd to until Soi Soontornutit.

On Thursday (July 6) from 9am to 4:30pm the electricity will be shut off along Sakdidet Rd, from Soi Nikom to Phuket Sabai Village, including Soi Porkun and Soi Suwanna.

“We would like to make a general announcement to inform people and apologise for any inconvenience on this occasion. The PEA will supply electricity before these dates and times,” the PPEA statement said.

For more information, call the PPEA at 076-319173 or 082-7901634.