PHUKET: The electricity supply will be temporarily shut down in Koh Kaew tomorrow (Mar 2) as workers upgrade high-voltage power lines, the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced.

Wednesday 1 March 2017, 02:56PM

The electricity supply will be temporarily shut down in Koh Kaew tomorrow (Mar 2). Photo: The Phuket News

The affected areas include from Baan Sapam School to the Bang Khu Intersection in Koh Kaew, where the underpass is under construction at the northern end of the bypass road, (PEA) confirmed with The Phuket News today (Mar 1).

The affected areas also neighbourhoods along Thepkrasattri Rd up to the Isuzu shoroom, as well as Sapam market and side streets Soi Koh Kaew 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9.

The electricity supply to these areas will be affected from 9am to 6pm.

The PEA apologised for any inconvenience while work is carried out.

For more info call the PEA at 076-319173 or 082-7901634.