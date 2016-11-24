The scheduled blackout will affect areas from the front of the Phuket Bus Terminal 2 on Thepkrassatttri Rd southbound all the way to the intersection of Phuket Rajabhat University.
The affected areas include in front of the Phuket Bus Terminal 2, Soi Samroeng-Uthit, Soi Patchanee, Soi Bang Chee Lou, Supalai City Resort community, Soi Patchanee 1 – 5, Moo Baan Natkamon, Soi Phatdeekun, Sino Village and at the intersection of Phuket Rajabhat University.
Electricity supply to these areas will be shut-off from 9am to 4:30pm.
The PEA apologises for any inconvenience while the work is carried out. For more info call the PEA at 076-319173 or 082-7901634.
