PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced today (Nov 24) that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut down in some parts of Rassada next Wednesday (Nov 30) so workers can upgrade high-voltage powerlines,

Thursday 24 November 2016, 05:16PM

Electricity supply to these areas will be shut-off from 9am to 4:30pm. Photo: Yutthawat Lekmak

The scheduled blackout will affect areas from the front of the Phuket Bus Terminal 2 on Thepkrassatttri Rd southbound all the way to the intersection of Phuket Rajabhat University.

The affected areas include in front of the Phuket Bus Terminal 2, Soi Samroeng-Uthit, Soi Patchanee, Soi Bang Chee Lou, Supalai City Resort community, Soi Patchanee 1 – 5, Moo Baan Natkamon, Soi Phatdeekun, Sino Village and at the intersection of Phuket Rajabhat University.

Electricity supply to these areas will be shut-off from 9am to 4:30pm.

The PEA apologises for any inconvenience while the work is carried out. For more info call the PEA at 076-319173 or 082-7901634.