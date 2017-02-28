Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Scheduled blackout in parts of Maung Phuket tomorrow

PHUKET: The electricity supply will be temporarily shut down in Rassada tomorrow (Mar 1) as workers upgrade high-voltage power lines, the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced.

Tuesday 28 February 2017, 02:57PM

The electricity supply will be cut from 9am-4:30pm tomorrow (Mar 1). Photo: The Phuket News
The affected areas include the intersection near Phuket Rajabhat University, Rassadanusorn Rd, Soi Sahakon Kru, Soi Anbanbusabong, Thep Buri Village, Baan Phanason Kuku, Soi Maeklin, Soi Duangkhae, Soi Mae Kham, Soi Pan Fah, Soi Muang-uthit, Mubaan Natha Kamon KuKu, Mubaan Natha Kamon Ratsada 2, Muban Natha Kamon 51, Soi Ruam Pathana, Soi Ratsada, Soi Chujit, Rommai Chailay Village.

The electricity supply to these areas will be affected from 9am to 4:30pm.

The PEA apologised for any inconvenience while work is carried out.

For more info call the PEA at 076-319173 or 082-7901634.

 

 
