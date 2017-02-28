The affected areas include the intersection near Phuket Rajabhat University, Rassadanusorn Rd, Soi Sahakon Kru, Soi Anbanbusabong, Thep Buri Village, Baan Phanason Kuku, Soi Maeklin, Soi Duangkhae, Soi Mae Kham, Soi Pan Fah, Soi Muang-uthit, Mubaan Natha Kamon KuKu, Mubaan Natha Kamon Ratsada 2, Muban Natha Kamon 51, Soi Ruam Pathana, Soi Ratsada, Soi Chujit, Rommai Chailay Village.
The electricity supply to these areas will be affected from 9am to 4:30pm.
The PEA apologised for any inconvenience while work is carried out.
For more info call the PEA at 076-319173 or 082-7901634.
