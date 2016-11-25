Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Russians on the rise 1.15mn tourists from Russia forecast for 2016, up 31%

Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul has sounded an updated forecast on Russian arrivals to The Land of Smiles in 2016. In a recent interview for Russian TASS agency, Ms Kobkarn said that the Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MoTS) expects 31-per-cent growth year-on-year in arrivals.

tourism, Russian, economics,

Anton Makhrov

Sunday 27 November 2016, 11:00AM

“As for the forecasts, there is every reason to believe that by the year’s end tourist flow from Russia will reach 1.15 million visitors. Year-on-year growth is expected to exceed 31%,” Minister Kobkarn told TASS.

Earlier this year the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) forecasted about one million Russian arrivals to the Kingdom in 2016, up 13% from last year.

“Arrivals from most of other countries are also showing growth, but in the Russian market it turned out to be the most significant. We appreciate it. Russians are not only coming back, they are discovering new destinations for themselves,” she added.

Talking about new trends in the Russian market, Ms Kobkarn pointed out an ongoing change in geographical preferences. According to Ms Kobkarn, the “vector of interest” has shifted from Pattaya towards the Southern provinces”, with Phuket being one of the destinations of high demand.

“Russians love beaches. Previously, Pattaya used to be the main destination for them. Now they are discovering the Southern provinces for themselves. Thus Phuket is highly popular, after visiting which, maybe, many would love to go to Krabi province,” Ms Kobkarn said.

Kenny Rogers Roasters

Russian arrivals to Thailand breached the one-million mark for the first time in 2011 and totalled 1.32mn in 2012. The historical maximum was reached in 2013 when Thailand welcomed over 1.74mn visitors from Russia. Since then arrivals had been on the decline, until the recovery began in February this year.

Last week, Russian Association of Tour Operators (ATOR) reported that Thailand lists high among the most popular New Year destinations for Russian tourists benefiting from zero competition from Egypt, flights to which were banned by the Russian government last year.

ATOR’s members include Russian tourism powerhouses Biblio Globus, Coral Travel, Intourist, Natalie Tours, Pegas Touristik and TUI Travel.

“In recent years Egypt used to be number one on the list of the so-called ‘winter sun’ destinations. Thus now the list is topped by destinations that can offer a relative alternative to Egypt”, said ATOR Executive Director Maya Lomidze.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.