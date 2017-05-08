Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video

PHUKET: Two Russians have been arrested for public indecency and fined B500 each after a video of the couple seemingly having sex in the back of a Phuket tuk-tuk went viral after being posted online last Friday night (May 5).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 8 May 2017, 10:34AM

The 28-second long video was recorded by a dashcam of a car following behind the tuk-tuk. The video was initially posted on the Facebook page of Sornchai Uadsree with the message, “Can’t they wait until they arrive at a hotel? Really can’t they wait to do this?”

In the video the woman can be seen straddling her male companion and leaning back across the tuk-tuk cab, and moving rhythmically while supported by her arms.

Karon Police on Saturday morning said they were unaware of the incident, and also by Saturday morning the Facebook page where the video was first posted had been deleted.

However, Lt Col Naruewat Puttawiro of the Phuket Tourist Police told The Phuket News today (May 8) that police had tracked down the tuk-tuk, and the couple.

“From the video we could tell that the tuktuk was travelling along the Karon beachfront road (during the incident),” he said.

“We tracked down the tuk-tuk driver through the license plate, and he led police to where the couple were staying in Phuket Town,” he added.

“We found them early yesterday evening (May 7). They are Russian tourists,” Col Naruewat confirmed, but declined to name the amourous couple.

“We brought them to Karon Police Station, where a volunteer (acting as translator) explained to them for an hour why they had been brought in for questioning.

“Both denied that they were having sex, but they both admitted they had removed items of clothing. They said that they did not know that this broke the law,” Col Naruewat added.

However, their actions were deemed illegal.

“We explained to them that in Thai culture even just taking off a shirt in public is inappropriate, so they were both charged with public indecency and fined B500 each,” Col Naruewat confirmed.

“We would like to thank the public for their help in bringing this to our attention,” he added.

 

 
Eagle | 08 May 2017 - 14:43:30

CaptainJack69,i could send you hundreds of pictures for your facebook site with shirtless farangs walking inside 7Eleven,Familymart,Lotus,Villa Market.And to top this,some more of old farang woman bare-breasted on the beach.Very appropriate to do so in a buddhist country.And the punks you mentioned are more of an exception whereas it is quite common for tourists to do so.Sadly you are trying to play the -unequal treatment of foreigners-card here.

The Phuket News

CaptainJack69 | 08 May 2017 - 13:26:59

"We explained to them that in Thai culture even just taking off a shirt in public is inappropriate"

That's Thai culture is it? Well I think someone should tell Thai people about this because I see shirtless Thai's every single day.  Oh no, wait, it's also Thai culture to not "get involved" in other peoples business, even if they're offending your culture. Unless off course they're foreigners in which case have at it :)

I'll put some pictures of the shirtless gang of men I regularly see sitting around on the pavement drinking until the wee small hours of the morning on FaceBook and see what kind of public outcry that generates.

Come on Thailand, you have more serious problems to solve.

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 08 May 2017 - 12:20:54

It must have been difficult for the Russians to keep a straight face during this trip to police station, thwen to be schooled like little kids.  This episode is certainly worth $15 each for the story they'll have for their mates at home!

