PHUKET: Two Russians have been arrested for public indecency and fined B500 each after a video of the couple seemingly having sex in the back of a Phuket tuk-tuk went viral after being posted online last Friday night (May 5).

Monday 8 May 2017, 10:34AM

The 28-second long video was recorded by a dashcam of a car following behind the tuk-tuk. The video was initially posted on the Facebook page of Sornchai Uadsree with the message, “Can’t they wait until they arrive at a hotel? Really can’t they wait to do this?”

In the video the woman can be seen straddling her male companion and leaning back across the tuk-tuk cab, and moving rhythmically while supported by her arms.

Karon Police on Saturday morning said they were unaware of the incident, and also by Saturday morning the Facebook page where the video was first posted had been deleted.

However, Lt Col Naruewat Puttawiro of the Phuket Tourist Police told The Phuket News today (May 8) that police had tracked down the tuk-tuk, and the couple.

“From the video we could tell that the tuktuk was travelling along the Karon beachfront road (during the incident),” he said.

“We tracked down the tuk-tuk driver through the license plate, and he led police to where the couple were staying in Phuket Town,” he added.

“We found them early yesterday evening (May 7). They are Russian tourists,” Col Naruewat confirmed, but declined to name the amourous couple.

“We brought them to Karon Police Station, where a volunteer (acting as translator) explained to them for an hour why they had been brought in for questioning.

“Both denied that they were having sex, but they both admitted they had removed items of clothing. They said that they did not know that this broke the law,” Col Naruewat added.

However, their actions were deemed illegal.

“We explained to them that in Thai culture even just taking off a shirt in public is inappropriate, so they were both charged with public indecency and fined B500 each,” Col Naruewat confirmed.

“We would like to thank the public for their help in bringing this to our attention,” he added.