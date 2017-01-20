PHUKET: A 29-year-old Russian woman died in Vachira Phuket Hospital on Monday (Jan 16) three days after she was hit by a motorbike when crossing the road in Karon.

Friday 20 January 2017, 05:17PM

The woman was struck by a motorbike when crossing Patak Rd in Karon on Jan 13.

Col Weerayut Thansirisookworakun of the Karon Police was informed of a road accident in front of the Onn Lee restaurant on Patak Rd at 10pm on Jan 13.

Col Weerayut together with Kusoldham rescue workers arrived at the scene to find an unresponsive woman lying in the road.

The woman, later named as Liudmila Griaznova, 29, from Russia, had suffered serious injuries and was taken to Vachira Hospital Phuket.

“We have learnt that Ms Griaznova passed away on Monday (Jan 16) from the injuries she sustained in the accident,” Col Weerayut told The Phuket News today (Jan 20).

“Her relatives have already taken the body back to Russia,” he added.

Locals who witnessed the Jan 13 accident told police that Ms Griaznova was crossing the road when she was hit by a motorcycle.

The driver, identified as Somsak Nom-Muang, 41, was charged with reckless driving causing death, Col Weerayut said.