PHUKET: The Russian man last seen drunk running into the water at Kamala Beach on Monday night (Nov 28) has turned up safe but hungover at Phuket International Airport – to reclaim his lost passport and luggage.

Wednesday 30 November 2016, 11:14AM

Russian tourist Mikhail Korneev (right), 39, was found alive and hungover when he went to reclaim his lost passport and luggage at Phuket Airport. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Russian tourist Mikhail Korneev, 39, was sitting on Kamala Beach drinking alcohol with friends when suddenly jumped up and ran into the water. A search that night failed to find him, as did the continuing search for him yesterday. (See story here.)

“I cannot remember anything that night. I was totally wasted last night and was badly hung over this morning,” Mr Korneev told Tourist Police officers at Phuket Airport yesterday (Nov 29).

“Thankfully he did not drown or disappear,” Lt Col Naruewat Puttawiro of Phuket Tourist Police told The Phuket News.

Mr Korneev filed a report with Tourist Police on Monday that his passport and luggage were missing, Col Naruewat said.

Tourist Police tracked it down – it was left behind at the hotel in Patong where Mr Korneev was staying. The officers had the items hotel taken to the airport, where it could be handed back to Mr Korneev when he returned home, Col Naruewat added.

“Mr Korneev remembered that his passport and luggage were waiting for him to collect at the airport. That’s the only way we found out that he was alive and well,” Col Naruewat said.