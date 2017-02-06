Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Russian tourist arrivals rebound in Phuket, as Chinese arrivals stutter

PHUKET: Russian arrivals are back to pre-crisis level while zero-baht tourism curbed Q4 growth rate, reports the newly released C9 Hotelworks Phuket Hotel Market Update for February 2017.

tourism, Russian, Chinese,

The Phuket News

Monday 6 February 2017, 01:28PM

“With total airport arrivals surpassing 7.5 million passengers, Phuket experienced a sharp year-on-year rise of 18% compared to 13% the previous year,” noted Bill Barnett, Managing Director of hospitality consultancy C9 Hotelworks.

“This is largely attributed to the resurgence of the Russian source market, which increased by 51% last year. The rebound was prompted by the strengthening of the ruble against the Thai baht and political volatility in the Middle East that shifted Russian tourists to the island during high season,” he said.

“Another notable source market is Mainland China, whose arrivals were substantially affected after a national-wide government’s crackdown on zero-baht tourism in September of last year. The growth rate of Chinese visitors for FY2016 was down from 35% to 11%. However, the impact from the new enforcement is expected to soften in early 2017 with more Chinese travellers arriving during Chinese New Year,” Mr Barnett said.

Another key market issue is the influx of Airbnb and residential products now competing in the hotel space.

“There has been a significant change in the Department of Tourism and Sports’ revised hotel supply data to include both registered and unregistered tourist accommodations in late 2016, with Phuket now showing a total of 81,727 keys in 1,744 establishments,” Mr Barnett observed.

“This shift demonstrates the Thai government’s focus on addressing the widespread proliferation of unlicensed accommodation and the provincial administration has issued an ultimatum for illegal hotels to either register or face legal action,” he said.

Kenny Rogers Roasters

The balance between two major source markets ended the year on a positive note as hotels’ RevPAR rose by 4%, which was propelled by a significant uplift in market-wide occupancy of 6.2% according to data from STR.

“Overall Phuket hotels achieved slightly more than 75% annualised occupancy for the year,” Mr Barnett said.

“One key highlight of the C9 report is a 10-year perspective on growth in one of Asia’s leading report destinations. Over that period growth in airlift has been threefold, which is a key catalyst in demand generation,” he added.

“The island has has been successful in attracting new developments with more brand affiliated properties. Currently, the hotel pipeline has a total of 5,495 keys in 32 new hotels which are expected to come on stream by 2020,” he said.

 

For the full report, click here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Australian woman dead after colliding with husband's jetski at Kata Beach

@Capt B. Incorrect. You need a second class helmsman's license....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Corruption – Rotten to the core

We don't need Eva Joly here as there is no corruption on Phuket. Inspector Jacques Clouseau would be the obvious choice to lead any investigation ...(Read More)

Australian woman dead after colliding with husband's jetski at Kata Beach

I was there at that very moment when she and her partner arrived at Kata Beach. my heart goes out to the deceased, her partner and all the people who...(Read More)

Phuket man dead as tyre blowout slams pickup truck into power pole

Could have been drunk as a skunk at 4:30am and/or speeding probably more likely so lost control even if the tyre popped but any lame excuse will do as...(Read More)

Australian woman dead after colliding with husband's jetski at Kata Beach

In Thailand it is law that the person operating the Personal Water Craft must have a Thai Captain's Certificate or internationally recognized Capt...(Read More)

It’s okay to have a beer on the beach, says Patong police chief

People can go to Surin or Laem Sing where you can do anything you want. The laws do not apply up here... except sometimes...but usually not. I think...(Read More)

It’s okay to have a beer on the beach, says Patong police chief

Yes you can drink beer on the beach, But this greedy vendors are NOT a Law to sell beer or food or nothing on the beach in Thailand, and I am very ver...(Read More)

Thai man, 18, in serious condition following Phuket drive-by shooting

So the very astute Lt Col Sanit said, “I think Mr Anutrak has some issue with the shooter..." Freekin genius! And here I was thinking it was ...(Read More)

Australian woman dead after colliding with husband's jetski at Kata Beach

As much as all of us farang care about this senseless death and waste of life, we still need to face the fact that the jetski thug mafia is in charge ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Corruption – Rotten to the core

Bring in Eva Joly from Norway, the biggest Corruption hunter in the world. But I think the PM are NOT int of that, but she clean up in many Country an...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.