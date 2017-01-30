PHUKET: A Russian tourist has died, believed drowned, after witnesses reported seeing him fall from rocks at Kata Beach yesterday afternoon (Jan 29), Phuket police have confirmed.

Monday 30 January 2017, 11:00AM

Tourist Police gave the man’s name as Alexsey Hromov.

Maj Patiwat Yodkwan of the Karon Police said he was informed of the incident at 3:45pm.

“The man was 60 years old. He was staying at the Kata Beach Resort on holiday with his family,” Maj Patiwat told The Phuket News this morning.

“I was informed that lifeguards at the beach, likely with help from the Royal Thai Navy sea rescue centre there, recovered the man from the water,” he said.

“They performed CPR on him on the beach, but it was too late,” he added.

Mr Hromov was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“I have heard reports that people saw the man walking on the rocks and then vomit before falling into the water,” Maj Patiwat said.

“I was also told that a foreigner snorkelling in the area and a Thai longtail boat driver found him floating near the rocks and pulled him out of the water, but I have yet to confirm all this,” he added.

Maj Patiwat confirmed that Mr Hromov had scratches on his body commensurate with falling down on rocks.

“There were no other injuries to his body,” he said.

“At this stage we believe he drowned but we are waiting for doctors to confirm the cause of death,” Maj Patiwat said.