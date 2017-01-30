Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Russian tourist, 60, slips on rocks, drowns at Kata beach

PHUKET: A Russian tourist has died, believed drowned, after witnesses reported seeing him fall from rocks at Kata Beach yesterday afternoon (Jan 29), Phuket police have confirmed.

Russian, marine, accidents, death, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 30 January 2017, 11:00AM

Tourist Police gave the man’s name as Alexsey Hromov.

Maj Patiwat Yodkwan of the Karon Police said he was informed of the incident at 3:45pm.

“The man was 60 years old. He was staying at the Kata Beach Resort on holiday with his family,” Maj Patiwat told The Phuket News this morning.

“I was informed that lifeguards at the beach, likely with help from the Royal Thai Navy sea rescue centre there, recovered the man from the water,” he said.

“They performed CPR on him on the beach, but it was too late,” he added.

Mr Hromov was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Cholamark Boat

“I have heard reports that people saw the man walking on the rocks and then vomit before falling into the water,” Maj Patiwat said.

“I was also told that a foreigner snorkelling in the area and a Thai longtail boat driver found him floating near the rocks and pulled him out of the water, but I have yet to confirm all this,” he added.

Maj Patiwat confirmed that Mr Hromov had scratches on his body commensurate with falling down on rocks.

“There were no other injuries to his body,” he said.

“At this stage we believe he drowned but we are waiting for doctors to confirm the cause of death,” Maj Patiwat said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Seduction disco fire started in staff change rooms, say Patong police

Are it not professionals of the Phuket Fire Brigade who should do a investigation first about this disco fire, instead of the police? Was the disco m...(Read More)

Phuket Town minivans still running to Patong

Excellent. This should be far better advertised. Their should be many places where the timetable is on view. This can be used more and more. Then may ...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 67, in coma after being pulled unconscious from Phuket hotel pool

Time jor12 address the brainless drivers on Phuket. According to him: --- " Anything and everything is slippery when wet..even roads". Te...(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

ematt, referring to thais living in other countries, the fact is, they don't complain, simply because they have nothing to complain about, after...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Jor12, I suggest a "fool" would the one who refuses to acknowledge facts, but prefers to live in his own isolated world. The truth is out t...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 67, in coma after being pulled unconscious from Phuket hotel pool

Jor12/Joe12/ whoever else, you waffle on, now an "expert" on physics, you forget one thing, coefficient of friction, going by your "lo...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Jort12, sorry I should have used a full stop instead of a comma. I was referring that Rorii is right. Then I was stating that here they are 70-80...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

malczx7r...don't recall Rorii saying "Thailand is 70 - 80 years behind most of the world." Behind in what exactly? Thais, being a proud ...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 67, in coma after being pulled unconscious from Phuket hotel pool

Rorii...given that you know very little, here is physics lesson for you. Rain or water comprises mobile molecules not fixed in a solid structural stat...(Read More)

Phuket officials ordered to clean up their act, clean up Phuket

ematt, just where did you find this comment "Thai people are money greedy, uncivilised "porks"? The word "porks" I took it a...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.