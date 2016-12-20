Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Russian killed as motorbike, Phuket taxi collide

PHUKET: Police have yet to file any charges over a deadly collision that left one Russian man dead and another Russian man with head injuries and a broken leg in Phuket yesterday (Dec 19).

Russian, accidents, transport, death,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 20 December 2016, 11:25AM

The accident occurred near the Jee Teng mansion on the busy Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew at about 5pm.

Police arrived to find the two Russian men on the ground. Roman Melekhin, 25, was unresponsive with head and neck injuries. He was taken to Thalang Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His companion, Maksim Burmatov, 28, was conscious but with a head injury and a broken leg.

Nearby was a crumpled Honda Click motorbike that the men were riding and parked in the footpath was a registered Toyota Camry “green license plate” taxi with damage to its left front end.

Taxi driver Nattawat Thongthapae, 38, told police that he was driving from the airport in the middle lane when the accident happened.

“We were told that the Russian men were riding their motorbike in the left lane,” said Thalang Police Capt Sunan Pethnoo.

“The accident happened when the motorbike driver [allegedly] swerved in front of the taxi to cross the lanes to make the u-turn,” he said.

United Services Phuket

“[Taxi driver] Mr Nattawat said he tried to brake to avoid the collision, but it was loo late,” he added.

Police did not find helmets at the scene, Capt Sunan confirmed.

Police have informed the Russian embassy of Mr Melekhin’s death, Capt Sunan added.

Mr Nattawat taken to Thalang Police Station for questioning.

“So far no charges have been filed while police are still investigating,” Capt Sunan told The Phuket News.

“We have yet to check CCTV footage, also,” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Taxi Drivers | 20 December 2016 - 12:04:31

No helmets. When will they learn!

Taxi driver in fatal accident. Lost count of how many times i have come close to being hit by speeding taxi & van drivers who do not respect the road rules and frequently drive dangerously.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.