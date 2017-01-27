PHUKET: A 49-year-old Russian man was found dead in a rented home in Cherng Talay yesterday evening. Police have not yet confirmed what cased the death but believe it was the result of a drunken accident.

Friday 27 January 2017, 11:41AM

The property in Cherng Talay where the body was discovered.

At 5:45 pm yesterday (Jan 26), Lt Col Sakon Grainara of the Cherng Talay Police was informed by a neighbour that a Russian man had been found dead in a house in Moo 2, Baan Bang Tao in Srisoonthorn.

Police arrived at the house with a doctor from Thalang Hospital and Kusoldharm rescue workers to find the body of 49-year-old Vladlen Yasen-Lazo with his head resting on the edge of a bed.

There were pools of blood and pieces of broken crockery strewn across the floor.

Lt Col Sakon that there were no signs of a struggle or fighting on the body or in the house, but did say that the house was a mess and clothes were scattered everywhere.

The doctor stated that Mr Yasen-Lazo had not been dead for more than 12 hours before the body was discovered.

Also in the house, in a separate bedroom, was Mr Yasen-Lazo’s wife, 51-year-old Ms Elena Yasen-Lazo.

Police said that the room she was in smelt strongly of alcohol and she was possibly drunk when they arrived.

Once they managed to awaken her she was not in a fit state to be questioned and was taken to Thalang Hospital.

According to the couple’s neighbour, they had lived in the house for more than two years and had a property rental company targetting Russian tourists. The neighbour also said the couple were always seen drinking.

The neighbour became suspicious having not seen the couple for a few days so went to look in the house which is when they discovered the body.

Lt Col Sakon believes that Mr Yasen-Lazo may have stepped on a piece of broken crockery and as he was attempting to walk to the bathroom fell and hit his head on the edge of the bed.

However, police will investigate further to find the true cause of death.