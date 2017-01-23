Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Rising tide leaves drunk’s pickup sunk in Phuket sand

PHUKET: It took more than seven hours for the owner of a pickup truck to have his vehicle removed from Bang Tao Beach yesterday (Jan 22) after it got stuck in the sand due to the rising tide.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 23 January 2017, 10:27AM

It took seven hours for the vehicle to be removed from the sand. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
It took seven hours for the vehicle to be removed from the sand. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The man, 32-year-old Mr Supot Mothina, told police he had parked the pickup truck on the beach so he and his friends could listen to loud music while they got drunk.

At 8am yesterday, Lt Naraupon Kaewlay of the Cherng Talay Police was informed by Mr Supot that his pickup truck had got stuck in the sand in front of the Laguna resort complex on Bang Tao Beach.

Police arrived at the scene with Kusoldham rescue workers to find a black Isuzu pickup with both rear wheels dug into the sand.

Rescue workers tried to remove the vehicle but were unsuccessful.

Lt Naraupon said that after rescue workers failed in their attempt to remove the vehicle Mr Supot called a friend with a four-wheel-drive pickup and asked him for help.

With the help of foreign beachgoers, and after seven hours of trying, the vehicle was removed from the sand.

Mr Supot, told police that at 3am yesterday morning, he and three friends were drinking on the beach, they thought that it was too quiet so moved the pickup onto the beach so they could blast their music out.

“We didn’t notice the rising tide until it was too late,” he said.

 

 
